To the ‘American’ companies dropping Trump merchandise, you don’t deserve him as president

In recent days President Donald Trump did what any self-respecting and loving father would do: He defended his daughter, Ivanka, after high-end retailer Nordstrom decided to stop carrying her product line, out of nothing but pure spite for her father.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom,” Trump tweeted, as reported by Business Insider. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer laid it out plainly – Nordstrom’s decision was a “direct attack on his policies and [Ivanka’s] name.”

“Each year we cut about 10% [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom representative lied in a statement to Business Insider. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

It was just the latest in a string of retailer attacks on Ivanka and her father; in the days after the announcement, retailers Neiman Marcus and Belk’s also stopped carrying the Ivanka line, citing the same lame excuse.

Now, dying retailers Sears and K-Mart have also decided to stop selling Trump Home, which is part of the Trump Organization, Breitbart News reported.

“As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items,” a Sears Holdings spokesperson said “Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors.”

If we’re to believe that, suddenly, popular Trump branded items are now unpopular – because, the inference is, the president is supposedly so unpopular (according to fake polls that oversample Democrats) – then we have swampland in Arizona to sell you. (RELATED: Stay current with the president and his plans and policies at Trump.news)

The fact is, this president – if he’s allowed to implement his policies and he’s not blocked by angry Left-wing haters – will become the greatest thing for businesses since Reagan economic revolution in the 1980s.

Unlike his two-time presidential loser rival, Hillary Clinton, Trump actually has a lot of business experience and knows what needs to be done to make it easier for businesses to survive and thrive.

In fact, Americans trusted him much more than Clinton to not only bring back jobs but also to reduce the regulatory regime emanating from Washington’s vast bureaucracy that prevents businesses from expanding, taxes them heavily, and imposes inane rules that cost jobs while reducing profit margins.

For months during the campaign, Trump promised to “drain the swamp” in D.C. – the corruption, the crony capitalism, and all of the back-room deal-making that has enriched lobbyists and key corporate interests while leaving Mainstreet America in the dust. But that pledge also included dismantling as much of the byzantine bureaucracy as possible: Cutting through red tape so that businesses can grow and projects can be completed on time and under budget. (RELATED: Trump’s agenda is pro-growth and free-market oriented – stay informed at Conservative.news)

And for his efforts, Trump is getting shunned by some of the very businesses and corporations he’s trying to help? What kind of sense does make?

None, of course, because Left-wing liberal thought makes no sense. It’s baseless, hypocritical, empty, and devoid of reality. Only jerks would make a political statement against the one person who could help them thrive again. These fools are alienating more than half the country with their childish gestures, and in the age of the online shopping experience, you’d think brick-and-mortar retailers would leave politics at the curb and try to appeal to as many consumers as possible.

The CEOs of these retailers don’t deserve a president like Donald Trump. They deserve someone like President Obama, whose big-government policies and “regulations first” approach to government have put dozens of retailers behind the financial eight ball. Remember Obamacare, you idiots?

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

