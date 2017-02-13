Amazon.com’s lawyer celebrates role in keeping America’s borders wide open to terrorists

The perpetually angry Left, the newest anti-American hate group not yet identified by the State Department, will not rest until they destroy the country. What they think is merely ‘standing up for social justice’ by opposing President Donald Trump’s lawful travel ban is nothing short of a treasonous act of defiance that puts all citizens at risk.

The order, you may recall, implemented a 90-day suspension of all travel visas to persons living in seven countries that are known harbingers and incubators of terrorism. We’ve known these countries harbor terrorist organizations for years; President Obama knew it, President Bush knew it and President Clinton knew it.

Now, suddenly – because the hateful Left-wing members of the Democratic Party don’t like it that a billionaire real estate mogul and former reality TV star had more in common with the majority of the country than their failed, criminal establishment candidate – they believe they have the right to put the country in danger, and then celebrate the fact that they’ve done it. (RELATED: The hateful Left is working overtime to destroy our country – stay tuned at Collapse.news)

As reported by the New York Post, the top lawyer for Amazon took a victory lap of sorts for the giant online retailer’s role in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision last week to keep in place a lower court’s ruling that stayed Trump’s executive order – a ruling that, frankly, a commander-in-chief during wartime should just ignore and move on.

“Proud of @AGOWA, the Amazon legal team that helped on the case, and amici — who all made today’s 9th Circuit ruling possible,” David Zapolsky, Amazon general counsel, tweeted out Thursday night.

It’s not known what, if any, role that Amazon’s lawyers played in the Ninth Circuit’s decision. But what is clear is that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns a fake news gin called The Washington Post, has been feuding with Trump for the better part of a year.

During the campaign, Trump singled out Bezos because of his ownership of the Post, which has lied about, slandered and smeared Trump throughout his presidential bid and since his victory.

“I have respect for Jeff Bezos, but he bought the Washington Post to have political influence, and I got to tell you, we have a different country than we used to have,” he said. “He owns Amazon. He wants political influence so that Amazon will benefit from it. That’s not right. And believe me, if I become president, oh, do they have problems. They’re going to have such problems.”

Trump was no doubt using characteristic bombast in making a simple point, which was, we have a different country than we used to have. If you doubt that, why would any American celebrate the country being put at risk?

Trump and one of his senior advisors, Steve Bannon, have called the establishment media the “opposition party.” There’s no question outlets like the Post, The New York Times, CNN, and most other major newspapers are little more than the propaganda arm for the new anti-American hate group, the Left and their allies in the Democratic Party. (RELATED: See what lies they’re telling you today at Disinfo.news)

But to openly side with forces that are plotting against your own country, there is a word for that: Treason.

We don’t like to use that word lightly or inappropriately, like when Leftists attempt to rewrite history by calling conservatives and Trump supporters on the right Nazis and fascists; those political ideologies are Left-wing in nature.

However, when you actively work to subvert your country’s national security, which is what Amazon and all the others who have joined in this lawsuit against Trump’s lawful executive order have done, that’s the textbook definition of treason.

It needs to be said. And it needs to be applied via the law: These people are not Americans anymore. They’re enemies of the state.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

LouderWithCrowder.com

BusinessInsider.com

NaturalNews.com

TheNationalSentinel.com

NYPost.com

GoodGopher.com