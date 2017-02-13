Acupuncture found to help treat men with erectile dysfunction and fertility issues

Today, infertility is threatening the peace and joy in many homes. No matter how hard they try, about 12 percent of American women aged between 15 and 44 years have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When it comes to infertility, the woman often gets all the blame. However, infertility is not just a woman’s problem. The truth is, in about 40 to 60 percent of all cases men are paying the reproductive price. According to several studies, sperm count, production, and quality have declined by half over the last 50 years, resulting in a huge percentage of infertile men worldwide.

Many scientists around the world believe our modern, stressful lifestyle – littered with environmental toxins, synthetic food, and water additives – could be one of the main culprits contributing to the dramatic decline. Fortunately, there are several things men can do to improve erectile dysfunction and support male fertility, and acupuncture is one of them.

What acupuncture can do for you

For centuries, Chinese medicine practitioners have used acupuncture to reduce stress, strengthen the kidneys, and boost desire and sexual stamina. But this ancient, natural practice can do so much more.

As reported by Resolve, research has shown that acupuncture can positively impact sperm quality, quantity, motility, and reduce structural defects. Furthermore, acupuncture can also solve erectile dysfunctions, dissolve blockages, and balance hormone levels to boost a man’s ability to produce offspring.

One study, published in the journal Fertility and Sterility in 2005, discovered that infertile men who received acupuncture twice a week over a period of 5 weeks, significantly increased both motility and sperm count. To date, several other studies have confirmed their results.

How does it work?

While a conventional doctor prescribes pharmaceuticals to conquer erectile dysfunction and fertility issues, Chinese medicine practitioners pay close attention to the whole body, trying to find out what’s causing the problem. Rather than treating the symptoms, they will dig deep to find the root cause and restore the balance.

During a session, an acupuncturist will insert tiny, hair-width needles into the body at specific locations to restore the vital energy flow, or qi, within the body. Before you picture a horrible scene, know that when men come in for sex-related health issues these needles do not come anywhere near their private parts.

According to the Chinese medical theory, this vital qi energy is the driving force behind a person’s whole body health. When we treat the whole body by moving towards better health, sperm quality and fertilization rate will improve too.

Furthermore, Chinese medicine also addresses lifestyle factors that may be detrimental to sperm quality and erectile dysfunction. Next to weekly acupuncture sessions, treatment plans also include stress reduction, herbal formulas, exercise programs, dietary recommendations, and supplementation with beneficial vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to nourish the whole body.

While the minimum time of treatment for men is around three months, improvements in sperm quality and quantity are seen weeks, if not months, before the treatment ends. Studies have also shown that acupuncture and Chinese medicine can successfully be used to improve the success rate of intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures.

