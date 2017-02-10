Democrats are winless against GOP and Trump, despite their bravado after the November elections

Once Democrats got over their disbelief that a billionaire real estate mogul and former reality TV host defeated Hillary Clinton, a nominee they were certain would decimate him in the general election, they vowed to rack up victories against the GOP congressional majority and President Donald J. Trump using various tactics and political procedures.

But so far, Democrats have scored a big fat “zero” against Republicans and Trump, and the future doesn’t look any brighter for them, even after 2018.

As reported by The Washington Times, the closest Democrats got to beating Trump and the Republicans was in failing to confirm Trump’s nominee for Education secretary, Betsy DeVos. A pair of Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, who each received thousands in campaign funds from a teachers union, defected from the 52-member GOP majority and cast ballots against confirming DeVos. This action left a 50-50 tie, which meant that Vice President Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, had to act as the tie-breaker. DeVos, who believes in school choice, was confirmed after Pence cast his vote for her. (RELATED: How’s the Trump administration doing? Find out at Whitehouse.news)

But hey, Democrats sure have tried awfully hard. In recent days Democrats rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., to protest Trump’s very legal and constitutional order banning the issue of visas to persons from seven failed or failing countries infested with terrorist groups and activities. They have also thrown up unprecedented stalling tactics to put off confirmation of many of Trump’s Cabinet picks, “forcing record delays and denying him his team,” the Times reported.

In the process, congressional Democrats – coupled with the bought-and-paid-for “protestors” and domestic terrorists who have clashed with police, destroyed public and private property and injured Trump supporters – have helped bolster the president’s approval ratings to near 54 percent, which is about 10 points higher than it was after his inauguration.

Meanwhile, Republicans have managed to push through their budget and the president’s nominees have been confirmed thanks in large part to a lower threshold that Democrats created in 2013 to assist in getting President Barack Obama’s judicial appointments approved.

Still, top Democrats tried to put lipstick on the pig of their defeat with the DeVos vote.

“It was history-making,” declared Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Clinton’s vice presidential pick. “There never had to be a vice president come break a tie to get a Cabinet secretary in.”

Yes, and that’s because Republicans have never so vehemently opposed Democratic presidential Cabinet picks, purely for political reasons. When Republicans do seek to deny, it’s obstructionism; when Democrats do, it’s standing up for what’s right. Yet if most of the country agreed with that assessment, Democrats would be in power. (RELATED: Keep up with the conservative agenda at Conservative.news)

“What we are showing is whether it is in Congress or it is in peaceful protests, or whether it is courts, lawsuits, whether it is online, we are not going to just go away quietly when somebody is hurting our values and hurting our people and hurting our country,” Kaine whined, never mentioning how Cabinet picks are akin to “hurting people” and “hurting the country.”

The Senate certainly does not have to consent to a president’s Cabinet and federal court picks, but it’s been customary for both parties to allow a president wide latitude in naming whom he wants to serve with him. Democrats now no longer respect that custom because they lost so badly in 2012, 2014 and again in 2016.

House Democrats have fared no better in thwarting the president or the GOP agenda, which, granted, has been modest thus far. On Wednesday they kicked off a three-day retreat in nearby Baltimore, Maryland where they will chart their course moving forward. But already we’ve seen the party latch on to the violent domestic terrorism taking place around the country, and frankly, that’s not going to do Democrats any favors moving forward.

That has not been lost on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who told the Times that some Democrats “are kind of embarrassed by the whole show.”

“At some point here, you’ve got to wonder about dysfunction and fatigue beginning to set in. And I predict that will happen sometime in the near future and we’ll get back to a more normal kind of operating style,” he said.

Indeed.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

WashingtonTimes.com

RasmussenReports.com

FreeBeacon.com

GoodGopher.com