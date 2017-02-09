Can’t be trusted: Many top Republicans are financially backed by Soros

It isn’t just the Democrats that are working in lockstep with billionaire villain George Soros. According to congressional contribution records, a stunning number of establishment Republicans are also on the Soros dole, including big names like Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, as well as former Republican presidential candidates Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, John Kasich, and many others who you might not expect.

While much of the focus on Soros’ influence throughout the recent election cycle has been centered around failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her corrupt Clinton Foundation, it is becoming clear as day that many household-name establishment Republicans are no different than Clinton and other establishment Democrats when it comes to being bought-and-paid-for hacks.

Records indicate that failed Republican presidential candidate John Kasich, who aggressively fought the campaign of now-President Donald Trump, received a whopping $202,700 from one of Soros’ many political action organizations. As it turns out, Soros was one of Kasich’s top campaign funders, unbeknownst to most of his supporters.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has likewise fought tooth and nail to maintain the status quo, reportedly took in more than $10,000 from Soros Fund Management. Ryan received more than one third of the overall campaign contribution sum that the Soros-led financial group disbursed to Republican candidates during the 2016 election cycle.

Other GOP congressional recipients of Soros cash include:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.): $3,500

Jeb Bush (R): $2,700

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.): $2,700

Rep. Joe Heck (R-Nev.): $2,700

Rep. John Boehner (R-Ohio): $2,600

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.): $2,500

Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.): $2,500

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.): $1,000

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa): $1,000

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.): $1,000

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.): $1,000

Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.): $300

“In total, executives with the Soros-founded company pushed $36,800 into the coffers of these GOP candidates just this past cycle,” writes Matthew Boyle for Breitbart. “This does not include Super PACs or campaign committees, which saw tens of thousands of dollars more.” (RELATED: Discover more news about government corruption at Corruption.news)

Republicans and Democrats: two sides to the same coin

Part of what propelled President Trump to a monumental victory last November was his pronounced disconnect with all of this politics-as-usual nonsense. Voters resonated with his being independently funded and not accepting campaign contributions from Super PACs and the likes of George Soros — the president isn’t a typical politician, after all.

But what many voters still don’t recognize is the fact that the average Republican politician is really no different than the average Democrat politician. Both parties seem to function towards the same general end, operating as two sides to the same coin. Trump’s presidency is finally exposing this illusion, and the American public is finally getting a chance to see the truth on a large scale.

What has come to be known as the “establishment,” or “the powers that be,” really is a bipartisan operation of mass deception — which is what we’ve been saying here at Natural News for many years. Only now is it becoming undeniably obvious that what society faces is much larger than just two supposedly dueling political parties.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Soros’ personal fortune clocks in at about $24 billion. After handing off the day-to-day management of his hedge-fund business to others in the lat 1980s, Soros now heads “charitable” foundations like the Open Society Foundations that, over the past three decades, has spent more than $13 billion on its various agendas.

“Of the 12 Republicans who received money from the Soros Fund in 2016, none endorsed Trump prior to his locking up the nomination, and most declined to express clear endorsements of him even after he became the nominee,” reports Israel National News Arutz Sheva.

