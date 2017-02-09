Trump’s approval rating keeps climbing despite lying media attempts to show he’s SO unpopular

The discredited establishment press wants you to believe that a man who won by an electoral landslide and a sizeable majority outside of the single state of California is suddenly the most unpopular new president ever.

Like, really. Ever.

The sheep among us believe that tripe and swallow it hook, line, and sinker. But most Americans with common sense know that doesn’t pass the smell test, and they are right.

In a country as divided as ours is (more on this in a moment), Trump – according to the daily presidential tracking poll by Rassmussen Reports – has a 53-percent approval rating, and it’s been rising steadily since he took office. The poll found that 47 percent disapprove.

Meanwhile, other “polling” has him already falling out of favor with the majority of Americans. The Washington Examiner, for instance, reported that Trump’s approval was at 45 percent, an “underwater mark previously unseen for a president this early in his first term.”

That’s just difficult to believe, given so many intangibles that suggest otherwise. (RELATED: Find out how they’re fooling you today at Hoax.news)

Yes, it’s impossible to turn on the nightly news and not see new images of fresh protests against some Trump policy or another. But the vast majority of those “protests” are staged, paid for, and involve relatively small numbers of Americans, comparatively speaking.

Also, it is clear that American corporations trust Trump to deliver on his pledges of lowering corporate taxes and cutting federal bureaucracy, the two macro policies he believes will jump-start the nation’s moribund economy, which never reached 3 percent growth in a single quarter during the Obama administration, a record (low).

Average Americans are also feeling much better about things since Trump beat the hapless, chronically investigated and hopelessly corrupt Hillary Clinton, especially when it comes to the housing market. Breitbart News noted:

A National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index revealed [in December] that “Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes” rose to its highest level since July 2005. This most recent index jumped seven points to 70.

And there is this: CNN, ABC, and other fake news outlets were caught doctoring their polls in January to tank Trump’s favorability among the electorate by oversampling Democrat voters. The Daily Caller noted that “two polls released [Jan. 17] — one from ABC and a second from CNN — tout Donald Trump as being the most unfavorable incoming president in modern history — yet on second look, the data is clearly boosted by the pollers’ decision to oversample Democrats.

Fake news; fake polling. (RELATED: What’s real in the news and what isn’t can be found at MediaFactWatch.com)

Moreover, the Washington Examiner delved further into existing polling. Trump’s policies, objectives, and his image “are holding up just fine among voters in Republican districts and states key to the president’s ability to drive his agenda through Congress, and his party’s success in 2018.”

In other words, Trump is is much stronger than national polling indicates.

“The bad news for you and your colleagues is that writing about the national numbers in this environment is a useless exercise,” David Carney, a veteran GOP New Hampshire operative who has served as an adviser to some presidential contenders, told the Washington Examiner. “People are arguing over Super Bowl ads, the country is divided.”

Forget the national numbers. The reality is that Trump and his policies won the election and they haven’t hurt him since. In fact, as Rassmussen notes, Trump’s favorability numbers have actually been going up, not down. That the Alt-Left mainstream media is calling him the most unpopular president ever at this early stage of his first term doesn’t make any sense, and in fact, they had to doctor up their polls.

The thing to remember is this: The forces aligned against Trump are varied and many, most all of them associated with the old order – the nexus of political, academic, media, and foreign policy establishment. They will say and do anything to discredit our 45th president, cast him in an inaccurate light, and undermine his agenda.

And for the record, Rasmussen was one of the few accurate polls in the last election cycle, predicting a Trump victory.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

RassmussenReports.com

WashingtonExaminer.com

Breitbart.com

DailyCaller.com

GoodGopher.com