Give Robert Reich a tin foil hat, please – he thinks “right wingers” were responsible for the Berkeley violence

There have been a lot of goofy insinuations and outright lies told about the recent violence on the University of California-Berkeley campus, on a night when a conservative gay man was scheduled to test the limits of what the Alt-Left really thinks about free speech.

The latest stop on Breitbart News senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ “Dangerous Faggot” tour was UC-Berkeley, where the Free Speech Movement was founded in the mid-1960s. What he got instead was yet another demonstration of raw anger and violence from thuggish Leftists who have more in common with Hitler’s Brown Shirts than the Sons of Liberty.

Speaking of goofy insinuations, we now turn to former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who has pole-vaulted his way into first place for the “Tinfoil Hat” award for the year. (RELATED: See how ‘they’ are fooling you today at Hoax.news)

In an interview on that Fake News Network known formally as CNN, home to kooks, loons and far-out conspiracy nuts on the Alt-Left, Reich actually said that Breitbart News and ‘right-wing’ protestors were behind sabotaging their own editor’s speech – you know, so they could blame it on the Left.

“I wouldn’t bet against it, Don,” Reich said, speaking about the rioters. “Again, I saw these people. They all looked almost paramilitary, not from the campus. And I’ve heard — again I don’t want to say factually — but heard there’s some relationship there between these people and the right wing. And the movement that is affiliated with Breitbart news.”

Cue the laugh machine. Oh, and somebody call a shrink; Reich appears to be losing it.

Breitbart News responded, er, predictably:

Despite admitting explicitly that the claim was not based on facts, Reich charged ahead in claiming that Breitbart News had an affiliation with the violent rioters that lit fires around campus and beat and pepper sprayed the MILO supporters who were waiting to get into the venue.

Conservative talk show giant Rush Limbaugh laughed Reich off, noting that “right-wingers” don’t behave in that manner, as has been proven time and again over the recent election cycle.

“I mean, go to Ferguson, go to Baltimore, go to San Bernardino, go to Watts. Take any protest, any violence. Go to Oakland any time you want,” he said, as Breitbart News reported. “Any time there is violent protests, it’s always left wingers bought and paid for by the Hillary campaign, the Democrat Party, or George Soros, and never once have the Democrats ever condemned them, ’cause they’re proud of them.”

That’s absolutely correct. As Bugout.news reported two weeks before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Alt-Left groups were plotting all kinds of violence and protests timed to coincide with the swearing-in of the 45th president.

Groups loosely aligned under the hashtag #DisruptJ20, short for “disrupt the Jan. 20 inauguration,” sought to undermine and delegitimize Trump’s presidency, and they’ve worked toward that goal ever since. (RELATED: Stay current on all of the Alt-Left’s violent protests at Collapse.news)

“What’s also true is that rather than accept Trump’s ascension to the White House, the angry Left and the federal establishment–full of big government careerists including many who work for in the Intelligence Community–are doing all they can to disrupt, derail and de-legitimize the incoming Trump administration,” Bugout.news noted.

But oh no. Reich says it’s the right wing that sabotaged Milo’s event – heck, even his own news site.

Probably. He “wouldn’t bet against it,” though he has no proof – just something he heard.

That sounds an awful lot like the lie then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., told the media about then-GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s taxes; said he’d heard from sources he couldn’t name that Romney hadn’t paid them for a decade. After announcing his retirement, he admitted in an interview with CNN that it was just a political tactic that some have called “McCarthyite.”

“Well, they can call it whatever they want. Um…Romney didn’t win, did he?”

Nice, Harry. Oh, how’s that eye?

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

