The Atlantic called out by the U.S. Secret Service for publishing totally fabricated fake news

The U.S. Secret Service lashed out at The Atlantic’s Washington editor at large for a series of Tweets officials said were completely false.

Steve Clemons, Washington editor at large for The Atlantic, began a series of Tweets on Thursday claiming that Secret Service manager-level personnel were forced to resign and were escorted out of the Old Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB).

Reports coming in that some Secret Service mgr level personnel forced 2 resign 2nite & escorted out of EEOB. Two out but source says more — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) February 3, 2017

Over the course of the next hour, Clemons continued to Tweet the erroneous information and included statements he attributed to Secret Service managers.

One of fired @SecretService Mgrs speculates #Trump is restructuring the service but this is speculation #secretservice 3/3 — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) February 3, 2017

Breitbart Texas reached out to the Secret Service who confirmed they contacted Clemons via Twitter advising him his story was not accurate. “His story was false,” Secret Service Spokesman Joe Casey told Breitbart Texas in a phone conversation Friday night. “It was not Secret Service personnel who were fired or escorted out of the building.”

It appears Clemons was in a rush to get his story out before confirming his facts because he had a plane to catch from Tokyo to Washington, D.C.

Last note on @SecretService firings 2nite b4 boarding flight. I’ve posted all I’ve been told. 2, and perhaps more Secret Service mgrs 1/2 — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) February 3, 2017

Folks. Am boarding 14hr flight to DC. See @SecretService tweets below. You may want to pursue w/SS @jaketapper@jimsciutto@maddow — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) February 3, 2017

The Washington Examiner actually contacted the Secret Service and reported that officials denied Clemons report calling it “absolutely false.” The Washington news outlet described Clemons as, “a longtime left-wing think tank writer who now serves as the Washington editor at large of the Atlantic and National Journal.” “He has retracted his false report,” Secret Service Spokesman Casey told Breitbart Texas. After getting wifi on his flight, Clemons began to realize his error and backtracked on his Tweets.

The @SecretService responded that they are not the agency that had management changes last night. Another Agency did. — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) February 3, 2017

Clemons admitted he made an assumption about what agency the fired workers reported to instead of getting a statement from Secret Service or the White House.

In apparent frustration, the Secret Service Tweeted directly at Clemons advising, “Your reporting continues to be false. Still waiting for you to contact us for official statement.”

It is the CISO function, at minimum, in WH that saw forced resignations last night. These folks work w/@SecretService but not of Secret Svc — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) February 3, 2017

Clemons apologized for his error several times. Late Friday evening, he responded to a reader who appeared to be concerned with fake news reported by journalists. He tweeted, “I get that. But there is good journalism out there.”

@SCClemons@SecretService I (along with general public) am having trouble trusting any stories at all because this happens daily. The worst — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 3, 2017

