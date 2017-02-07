Infants are now starving to death in socialist Venezuela

Venezuela has a child malnourishment problem. Kids are fainting in classrooms and dying from hunger. Common images of Venezuelan children show how unhealthy and slim they are. Food shortages are causing major problems. Physicians are seeing cases they haven’t witnessed in nearly 40 years, including the fatal malnutrition condition known as marasmus.

Children are showing up at hospitals with swollen heads and bellies. Some are so skinny that their skin is stuck to their bones. The vice president of the Assembly’s Health Committee acknowledged that twenty percent of Venezuelan children are suffering from malnutrition, and area hospitals have seen a surge in severe malnutrition cases.

Ninety percent of Venezuelan households don’t have the proper resources to follow a healthy diet. The country is subject to hyperinflation, which adds to the problem. Statistics show basic food costs just over 45 dollars per month per person, but the minimum monthly salary only equates to one-third of that cost or 15 dollars. (RELATED: Find more news about economic collapse at Collapse.news)

The overwhelming majority of Venezuela’s population eats less than twice daily. Venezuela’s economic crisis descended into a depression last year when oil prices plummeted. Venezuela is home to one of the world’s biggest oil reserves, but now they are having difficulty importing the required $500 million monthly for food.

Venezuela is showing major signs of poverty and the crisis is highly affecting its youth. The government refuses to release economic and public health data which would show just how bad things have become. The food shortage is widespread and compounded by a medical shortage, which has put the public-health system in a serious predicament. Venezuela is missing 85 percent of the necessary medications to treat conditions such as malaria and dengue.

The first reported malnourishment death of 2017 in Venezuela claimed a seven-month-old girl. She had spots on her skin, indicating severe malnourishment and a lack of vitamins. One of her eyes reportedly became detached from her eye socket upon death.

Citizens recently interrupted a broadcasted speech given by President Nicolas Maduro, chanting that they wanted food. The Venezuelan President responded, “Do not ask me for food.” Maduro proceeded to differ that responsibility to General Vladimir Padrino Lopez and told citizens to ask him instead. (RELATED: Find more news about surviving mass starvation at Survival.news)

Sources:

PanamPost.com

MiamiHearald.com