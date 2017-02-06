Trump administration to get to the bottom of who leaked transcripts of his private phone calls – and what should happen next

It is obvious by now that the Washington bureaucracy that President Donald Trump and his team inherited from former President Obama is basically an opposition party, replete with faceless individuals who have pledged to undermine him at every opportunity.

That became obvious when transcripts of phone conversations Trump had with certain world leaders were leaked to the Democratic Party’s propaganda wing, the establishment media.

In the first case, a transcript of Trump’s conversation with the Mexican president, Eduardo Peta Nieto, was leaked, but was done in such a way as to clearly misrepresent the context. As noted by The Associated Press, Trump allegedly threatened U.S. military intervention into Mexico in order to take care of “bad hombres” if that country couldn’t do it. It wasn’t clear who Trump meant when he referred to bad hombres, but you can take your guess – it’s likely to mean the drug cartels, the human smugglers, or both. (RELATED: Find out how they’re fooling us today at Hoax.news)

But then the AP went on to note that Mexican officials denied there was ever any seriousness to Trump’s “threat,” and in fact, they reported just the opposite:

Eduardo Sanchez, spokesman for Mexico’s presidential office, denied the tone of the conversation was hostile or humiliating, saying it was respectful.

“It is absolutely false that the president of the United States threatened to send troops to Mexico,” Sanchez said in an interview with Radio Formula on Wednesday night.

The transcript of another call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had discussions ending abruptly after Trump discovered that Obama had made a lousy deal with the land Down Under to take at least some of the many Muslim refugees they were detaining from Indonesia and elsewhere (Australians of all political stripes have seen what is happening in the U.S. and Europe and want no part of the problems attributed to the mass migration of Muslims from the Middle East).

In any event, after these two incidents, the president wants the leaks tracked down. As Sean Spicer, White House spokesman, in a transcript obtained by Reuters, told Fox News, “The president takes these leaks very seriously.”

“That’s troubling and I think the president has asked the team to look into this because those are very serious implications,” he said, adding that calls were “candid” but respectful, and that even the two governments were refuting some of what’s been reported.

As The National Sentinel noted in reporting on the leaks:

Okay, so it’s obvious that there are elements within our government that are hostile to the current administration. …

These kinds of attempts at sabotaging the Trump presidency will not go away, and in fact, you should probably count on them getting even more intense as our billionaire president seeks to fulfill his campaign pledge to “drain the swamp.” The swamp’s inhabitants – in the Congress, in the bureaucracy and in the donor class – are not going to simply go away quietly.

The only way to prevent further sabotage in the future is to dramatically reduce the amount of bureaucracy – as in, get rid of many of the careerists who are dead-set against this president primarily for the reason that he wants to eliminate their jobs. (RELATED: Trump is dedicated to cutting red tape and bureaucracy – learn more at BigGovernment.news)

Beyond that, careerist bureaucrats – particularly in the State Department, which is inhabited by Left-wing Ivy League foreign policy types who have a very liberal worldview and a certain way of doing things – simply do not share Trump’s “America first” vision. And they certainly don’t appreciate the manner in which he gets things done. They, like the rest of the political and media establishment, have never seen or met or had to deal with any U.S. president like Trump, and probably never will again.

That aside, their job is to serve the American people by serving the president, who was duly elected. In the meantime, Trump is likely to keep some staffers extremely busy hunting down those who leaked the intimate details of his government. These won’t be the last leaks.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

