CLAIM: Berkeley cops were ordered to stand down while violent left-wing terrorists assaulted conservatives

One Reddit user claims that extra officers with the University of California-Berkeley police department, as well as its SWAT unit, were actually ordered not to deploy on campus as protests, fires, violence and domestic terrorism raged last week.

And now, the FBI may be looking into it.

In what is quickly becoming a huge stain on the angry Left and its sycophantic enablers in the Democratic Party, the violence there was in response to a planned event by Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos. He is a fiery conservative, openly gay man, whose “Dangerous Faggot” tour focuses largely on institutes of higher learning, in particular, to force them to honor tradition as being harbingers of free speech. In fact, UC-Berkeley was home to the Free Speech Movement in the 1960s.

The Reddit post included a picture of dozens of police officers milling about in what was described as the student union building, with this statement: “I was at UC Berkeley last night. Here is a pic I got after the speech cancellation of nearly 100 SWAT and campus police sitting around doing NOTHING while people were getting beaten outside. WHO told them to stand down?” (RELATED: Stay current on the latest domestic violence at Terrorism.news)

Someone who identified as “cop here” wrote that he/she is in training all week “and this topic is all over the class.”

The poster continued: “100% these guys were told to stand down and to not even be in the area. They didn’t even want them in view and a guy in my class said he knew a campus police officer there that said that they were being assured that the protest was now peaceful and that nobody was getting hurt, even though at that time several were hurt.”

The poster also claimed that the officers in the room were extremely upset when they found out the extent of the damage and the fact that scores of people were being hurt, including students. The poster said the source inside the student union “hoped that the students that got injured and their families sue the absolute hell out of the college.”

That may be in the works already. Documentary filmmaker, author and journalist Mike Cernovich reached out to followers on Twitter asking anyone who was a victim of the violence at Berkeley to contact him because he and others were in the process of contacting lawyers for a civil rights lawsuit.

Cernovich also tweeted that the FBI’s Civil Rights Division has launched a probe into Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, who may have incited the riots and domestic terrorism and who may have ordered police to stand down.

In a tweet of his own Arreguin did what everyone on the angry, militant Left is doing: Blame Yiannopoulos for daring to hold a differing political opinion. (RELATED: Read news and information the Alt-Left hates at Conservative.news)

“Using speech to silence marginalized communities and promote bigotry is unacceptable. Hate speech isn’t welcome in our community,” he tweeted.

But apparently it is, as long as it’s the angry Left dishing it out.

There have been other outrages since Berkeley that are equally noteworthy, especially for their illegality. “Comedian” Sarah Silverman, an Alt-Left vile bigot in her own right, tweeted out: “WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE.” (RELATED: See what trouble the angry Left is causing today at Collapse.news)

Two things: First, it’s been apparent from the outside that the vast majority of the U.S. military is with Trump, not the angry Alt-Left idiot squad and faux-revolutionaries it has inspired. Secondly, perhaps Silverman just managed to overlook a little U.S. statute that forbids the very thing she just called for:

U.S. Code 2385:

Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or

Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or

Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

That next knock at your door, Sarah, may well be the Secret Service or the FBI. You don’t have to approve of or even like President Trump, but that doesn’t matter – you still can’t threaten him.

