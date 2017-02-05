Halftime HELL: Satan speaks through Lady Gaga to declare dominion over the Earth (while Pope Francis blesses) (satire)

Before you get into this article, note that I’m marking it “satire.” Yet none of the themes unveiled here are actually funny. This is serious stuff… it’s just that 99.9% of humanity isn’t ready to cognitively grasp what I’m about to present here, so until people are more ready to face the reality of demonic evil in our world, I’m going to label all this a weekend joke. Funny, isn’t it? If it’s too much for you, don’t take it too seriously. The NFL is a joke anyway, right?

The average Superbowl viewer is so totally clueless about reality that they have no idea what they’re even watching. Over the last several years, the NFL has slowly given way to the agenda of truly evil globalists, pushing quack science fraud (breast cancer “awareness” propaganda), anti-American hatred (Colin Kaepernick’s nauseating antics), cultural subversion agendas and vulgar halftime shows that frequently invoke Satanic imagery in ritualistic fashion (see the multitude of photos and videos below for proof).

But those assaults on the human psyche are nothing compared to the “big agenda” of using the Superbowl halftime platform. I realize this may be hard for people to grasp if they aren’t informed about the deeper layers of wretched evil that have infested our world — the pizza shop pedophile stories barely scratch the surface — but the real purpose of the Superbowl halftime show is to ritualistically celebrate the power of Satan right in the open, declaring his dominion over the Earth by glorifying his imagery, words and worship on national television.

Superbowl halftime shows are saturated with symbols of demonic rituals and Satan worship



If you’re not aware that this has been happening throughout Superbowl halftime shows in years past, you are wildly uninformed about the depth and brashness of the Satanic symbolism shoved right in your face during every Superbowl “indoctrination” ritual. The symbols are irrefutably Satanic and linked to Illuminati agendas of human sacrifice, occult power and dominion of the minds of the masses. Here’s a tiny taste of what has been broadcast to 100+ million live viewers in previous Superbowl halftime shows: (see Lady Gaga’s “Hell puppet” imagery below, from the 2017 Superbowl halftime rituals)

Egyptian “sun disc” ritual magic symbol which covered the stage during a recent halftime performance:

Madonna’s “Mark of the Beast” dancing stage:

Madonna mimicking a Satanic figure in her worship of dark power and demonic forces:

Madonna dancing inside obvious Masonic symbolism, complete with protection pillars and early “Ox” symbols from which the Nazi swastika was derived:

The “Eye of Sauron” — all-seeing evil eye of power projected onto the set while Madonna dances in worship to the demonic power:

Madonna literally singing lyrics that invoke the “witching hour” of peak Satanic power before descending into the stage in a depiction of sinking into Hell:

Beyonce flashing the Illuminati pyramid symbol during her Superbowl halftime performance:

Beyonce’s Eye of Sauron all-seeing eye, repeating Madonna’s Satanic “eye” symbolism. Many of these symbols are ritualistically repeated multiple times across many halftime shows:

Katy Perry’s Illuminati symbolism, indicating her worship of demonic forces and surrender to evil (from a music video, not the Superbowl halftime):

See all this explained (and more) in this video:

Giant CERN wormhole projected through the floor of another Superbowl halftime performance, accompanied by “dark matter” symbolism and depictions of Shiva, the goddess of destruction and death:

Picture of Shiva, the Goddess of death and destruction, which is an actual statue staged outside the CERN research center:

Composite image of CERN hardware with Shiva, the death goddess, inside the “wormhole”

CERN wormhole imagery from a previous Superbowl halftime ritual is explained in this video:

Lady Gaga as “Hell’s puppet”

This year’s Lady Gaga halftime “Satanic ritual,” however, outdoes them all. That’s why Pope Francis blessed this year’s NFL broadcast for the first time ever: He’s a globalist plant, run by demonic forces who carried out a Vatican coup to replace Pope Benedict with an evil “globalist Pope” who would follow the bidding of Satan. (How’s that for a satirical synopsis of the most recent Vatican conspiracy?)

He selected this year’s Superbowl for special blessings, obviously knowing in advance that he would be invoking the power of the Vatican to bless one of the most Satanic, demonic live Satan-worshipping ceremonies ever broadcast.

It began with Lady Gaga being lowered into a red fiery platform on cables (i.e. descending into Hell), then dancing in a way that depicted her as a puppet on “puppet strings” (indicating she’s a puppet of Satan):

Here’s a depiction of a female succubus from Anime, showing the sexual seduction of deceptive female Hell minions who lure you into surrendering your soul:

And here’s how Lady Gaga depicted herself in a crotch-centric seduction dance while wearing eye makeup that almost perfectly matches the female succubus above:

Check out the uncanny resemblance:

Note the similarity of her almost “horned shoulders” with depictions of the female succubus, a minion of Hell:

Lady Gaga even carries her own “power staff” based on a very precise geometry, as is frequently depicted by Hellish minions who wield power over the souls of others:

As she’s singing, reddish Hell-like fire consumes the stage around her, from which red-colored “horns” of the owl symbolism are repeated throughout: (the “owl” is one of the key symbols of Illuminati domination and is even found in the layout of the streets of Washington D.C.)

As fans celebrate he Lady Gaga demonic performance, they are awash in “blood” red lighting, providing the camera a scene that’s framed to show masses of Hell’s minions (with the horned owl symbols in plain view) worshiping the Gaga goddess, the puppet of Satan as she flies through the air with witch-like powers:

Meanwhile, Gaga stands atop a tower depicting the kind of “evil architecture” typically associated with dark forces such as the Dark Lord Sauron in the Lord of the Rings. Notice the clear depiction of Hell with the fiery red pyrotechnics and smoke, all while “Satan’s puppet” dances atop a tower of evil while the bloodwashed masses cheer in celebration:

Here’s a wider shot of the “stage of Hell” into which Lady Gaga descends, clearly depicting a “descent into Hell” where she performs and is worshiped by the blind, obedient masses:

Here’s Lady Gaga on the keyboard during halftime, being obediently worshiped by minions whose light hues are controlled by “central command.” The message is that they are nothing but “human drones” to follow the bidding of their master, Lady Gaga:

Lady Gaga’s blood-red stage with dancers dressed in white “psych ward” outfits, while it’s all sponsored by the PEPSI logo (Pepsi used aborted fetal cells in its soda flavoring research, see the link here).

Here’s a top-down view that was broadcast for less than one second, making it almost subliminal. Can someone decipher the symbols and meaning of this obviously engineered composition?

Here’s Gaga singing in “Hell” with fireballs unleashed behind her as a “sea of obedient human drones” follows orders to worship her as a true goddess of the underworld:

The dancers are not only dressed like escaped psych ward patients… this black dancer appears like a hooded KKK member as multiple dancers flip their white hoods over their heads during a song routine… complete with pointy hats and everything, as their master Lady Gaga is elevated to a higher position on the platform behind the hooded black dancers:

Why Satan is now right out in the open

These Satanic rituals are being shoved in our faces on live television because Satanic forces across the planet are, for the first time in a very long time, finally being exposed for what they truly are. With Wikileaks exposing the Jon Podesta emails — and the truly evil Hillary Clinton being defeated by forces of good — the minions of Satan have come to realize they have a genuine fight on their hands.

That’s why they are ratcheting up the mass poisoning of human minds with chemicals, heavy metals, info-terrorism and indoctrination efforts. The goal is to achieve such a deep poisoning of the human psyche that mindless mobs of obedient human slaves will literally bow down before Satan and worship his agenda as it is rolled out through CNN, Hollywood movies, pop culture music and extremely dangerous multi-dimensional scientific experiments (CERN, large-scale quantum computing, etc).

Satanic puppet masters like George Soros are desperately pumping funds into front groups that specialize in disinformation and deception, hoping to push America into a bloody civil war, producing a wave of human pain and suffering on which the demonic forces feed. While the front groups get their financial funding from Soros, he gets his dark energy recharge from Satan himself, carrying out Satan’s plan to unleash chaos, mayhem, death and destruction across this realm through the strategic spread of hatred, intolerance and disinformation disguised as “liberalism.”

Read more about the deep evil that has infested our culture at EVIL.news.

How’s that for a weekend satire piece?