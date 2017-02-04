Berkeley Mayor sides with the unhinged Left-wing terrorists, blaming Milo for the violence

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin failed to recognize the recent events at the UC Berkeley campus as Left-wing inspired terrorist attacks against free speech. Arreguin sided with the unruly crowd who used force to intimidate other protesters, physically attacking some of them. Rioters also shot fireworks at the building where Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak. The left-wing media continues to mislabel far-right speaker Yiannopoulos as a white nationalist, among other falsities. The brainwashed followers continue to hate on Milo for all the wrong reasons.

Arreguin released a statement acknowledging that the protesters had damaged property and resorted to violence in opposition to Milo’s scheduled appearance, albeit he said it was only a “small minority.” He also said that the rioters “provided the ultra-nationalist far right exactly the images they want to use to try to discredit the vast majority of peaceful protestors in Berkeley…” Arreguin failed to address that Trump supporters were being viciously attacked by leftist Oakland thugs toting anarcho-communist flags.

This begs the question, were these violent protesters paid to put on a show? It’s not uncommon for George Soros-affiliated groups to attend events like this and foolishly support his atrocious agenda in a harmful manner. The University released a statement saying the violence was “instigated by a group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest.” Who do you think was responsible for organizing that group of 150 masked men? (RELATED: Find more news about rioting at Rioting.news)

Many police officers allegedly didn’t do their parts to calm the riots. Arreguin’s statement wasn’t exactly appropriate either. Now Berkeley is at risk of a federal investigation scrutinizing the way the city dealt with the incident. Arreguin expressed that Berkeley stands against bigotry, fear-mongering, and violence towards anyone; yet he senselessly justified the violence by insisting Milo’s presence and perspectives were to blame for the unruly display.

Yiannopoulos has said he would like an apology, presumably from both the city and the university, however that’s not expected to come any time soon. President Donald Trump condemned the riots and threatened to cease funding to the university due to their response to the incident. “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view — NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” tweeted President Trump. (RELATED: Read Conservative.news for more conservative news.)

