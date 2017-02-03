Mainstream media doubles down on hypocrisy: opposing Trump is ‘necessary,’ but opposing Obama was treason

Remember when the Democrat-media complex went bananas because then-presidential candidate Donald Trump refused to commit in advance to accepting the results of the election?

His caution was understandable, given the primitive registration, absentee ballot, and in-person voting procedures currently in effect in our country that makes the process wide-open to fraud, especially in those states where photo ID is not required or where Obama-appointed judges have blocked voter ID laws from going into effect.

After the election, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Green Party standard-bearer Jill Stein and their operatives all of a sudden concluded that raising questions about the outcome was no longer un-American. For reasons known only to herself, moreover, Stein never sought a recount in states that Clinton narrowly won.

During this time, amnesia overcame the media about their previous outrage over the very idea of contesting the election. President Trump has properly described the media as the “opposition party.”

Against this backdrop, recall that Obama and his fawning media entourage ridiculed Mitt Romney when the 2012 GOP hopeful warned about Russia’s intentions. Yet for the past six months or so, the Democrats and their journalistic sycophants have behaved like they can’t wait to launch World War 3 against Russia for supposedly interfering in the election through email hacking. Their saber rattling against Putin seems to have finally faded with the Trump controversy du jour taking its place.

This is the same Trump-attacking mainstream media fakestream media (as Health Ranger Mike Adams calls it) that now portrays Romney and John McCain as respected statesman after unmercifully trashing both in the prior to election cycles.

This ties in to the video embedded below created by HeatStreet which exposes the hypocrisy of the fakestream media in the way it covered the Tea Party during the Obama administration.

According to various reports, left-wing billionaire George Soros help bankroll the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. the day after Inauguration Day (the event where Madonna dropped F-bombs as well as telling the crowd of her thoughts about blowing up the White House now that Donald Trump has moved in).

With Madonna as one example, it’s ironic, isn’t it, given the edgy way celebrities generally behave on and off camera, that they would denounce Trump for the freewheeling, politically incorrect manner in which he conducts himself?

While Trump — a former Democrat and independent who ran for president as a Republican — regularly mixed with celebrities, and they with him, during his high-visibility career in and out of show business, that was then and this is now.

Like their counterparts in the group-thinking liberal corporate media echo chamber, many in the stage and screen industry apparently are still having trouble coming to grips with the final results of election 2016, perhaps because of the mainstream news media’s reliance on flawed polling data rather than reporting about facts on the ground.

The Women’s March received glowing, uncritical coverage for patriotically speaking truth to power and whatnot, and perhaps much of it was deserved on free speech grounds, although the unconventional headgear worn by some of the marchers may have been unseemly.

In contrast, the Tea Party was actually an organic movement. It was comprised of ordinary people like those next door or down the block who loved their country and the U.S. Constitution (including the provision in the First Amendment that protects the right to peacefully assemble, just like for those participating in the Women’s March), and were rallying for lower taxes and a smaller government.

According to the mainstream media at the time, however, the Tea Party was a hate-filled bunch of treasonous racists who sought to de-legitimize Obama.

Bottom line: The reporting on the Tea Party by the media was fake news before fake news was cool.

Parenthetically, Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who long predicted an election win by “master persuader” Donald Trump, has come up with a drinking game for each time CNN, a.k.a. the Clinton News Network, describes the Trump administration as being engulfed in chaos.

