Left goes all-in for STUPID: Liberal Judge wears “pussy hat” in courtroom

Pussy hats were an icon at the Women’s March against Donald Trump, but a Travis County judge thought it would be a good idea to wear a pink pussy hat to a Texas courtroom after the fact. It seems like the judge may have executed poor judgment. This calls into question whether or not judges are allowed to display political messages in the courtroom. Investigators have reviewed the liberal activist Judge Sarah Eckhardt’s political display but only concluded that it was inappropriate, but that the act did not break any laws. How could a man expect a fair trial when his Judge is wearing a pussy hat?

Judge Eckhardt has a history of firmly opposing Trump and it’s clearly interfering with her duties. Last year, Eckhardt attacked Donald Trump, the Second Amendment, and the death penalty through a naturalization ceremony, where she strongly advised new citizens to register to vote specifically so they could vote against Trump. Her views on immigration seem to play a major part in her anti-Trump rhetoric, but there were many attendees who were none too pleased with Eckhardt’s attempts to politicize the event. Surely, it seems, she will take publicity for her cause wherever she can get it, hence the recent pussy hat display. (RELATED: Find more Donald Trump news at Trump.news)

Eckhardt was the first female judge to be elected in Travis County. Her recent display drew complaints to the judge’s office and also garnered plenty of attention on news and social media platforms. Many expressed their discontent with Eckhardt’s unprofessional attire, some even called for her to be relieved of her duties. Does her blatant display of bias suggest she’s unfit to serve as the judge? Well, she’s not the only elected official to proudly display the controversial headgear.

Eckhardt felt compelled to wear the pussy hat at the county commissioners meeting, where a proclamation supporting reproductive health care was up for consideration. Eckhardt put on the hat specifically to introduce the reproductive choice proclamation but she was advised to make several adjustments to the proclamation because it featured the word abortion seven times. When the commission met one week later, Eckhardt wisely left her hat at home and returned with a revised proclamation in hopes of receiving a unanimous vote. As for the proclamation, the word abortion was replaced with “termination of pregnancy.” (RELATED: Find more abortion news at Abortions.news)

The revisions came at the advice of Commissioner Gerald Daugherty who believed the original proclamation used problematic language. “There’s no more electrifying subject matter, especially today with what’s happened in the last couple weeks, to where that is such a lightning rod of a word,” said Daugherty. “And for somebody that is so supportive of women’s health care, I just hate to be boxed in a spot where I’ve got to go out and defend why I would support something that has to … get in your face over, you know, the abortion issue.”

