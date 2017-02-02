THEY WANT WAR: Leftists call for protesters to “start killing people” while Obama official demands “military coup” against Trump

Image: THEY WANT WAR: Leftists call for protesters to “start killing people” while Obama official demands “military coup” against Trump

In case you haven’t noticed, the unhinged, mentally ill, intolerant, bigoted, racist and fact-less Left has now declared war against America.

Thanks to the invocation of “journo-terrorism” by the anti-American Left-wing media, brainwashed libtards now believe they are free to engage in unbridled violence and acts of terrorism against Trump supporters, white people and all conservatives. They justify their extreme violence by falsely claiming that “Milo is Hitler” or “Trump is Hitler” or, essentially, (pick your targeted enemy) is Hitler. (RELATED: See more examples of libtard stupidity at STUPID.news)

Yet it is those on the Left who are the Brownshirts… the book burners… the intolerant haters of free speech, law and order. Just recently, a Black Lives Matter activist who also teaches preschool was caught on video screaming through a megaphone, calling on supporters to “start killing people.” Watch the video here and listen for yourself:

Via the Daily Caller:

During an anti-Trump protest in Seattle this weekend, an activist associated with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement took to the megaphone to voice her support for, among other things, “killing people,” and “killing the White House.”

While she said that, another protester can be heard saying, “Burn it!”

She also says, “White people, give your fucking money, your fucking house, your fucking property, we need it fucking all,” as another protester responds “reparations!”

Watch this stunning video compilation of all the violence against Trump supporters, all carried out by the violent Leftist mob encouraged by the “fake news” Left-wing media:

Former Obama official calls for military coup to overthrow President Trump

Via BreitBart.com:

In a blog post for Foreign Policy magazine, Rosa Brooks, a former Obama administration official, outlined four ways to “get rid” of President Trump, including declaring him mentally unfit for command or carrying out a military coup.

Brooks is a Schwartz senior fellow at the New America Foundation, which is funded by billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. She served from 2009-2011 as Counselor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and served as a senior adviser at Obama’s State Department.

Natural News calls for President Trump to crack down on Left-wing media lies, BLM violence and domestic terrorism of the unhinged Left

I’ve just posted a new podcast that calls for President Trump to take decisive action to halt the extremist violence, indoctrination and traitorous actions of the nut jobs on the Left. Note carefully that former President Barack Obama — a “sleeper cell” Muslim traitor who deliberately sought to destroy America — has not issued any call for protesters to stop the violence. Nor has Hillary Clinton or any political leader on the Left.

Click here to listen to the full podcast at the Health Ranger Report website, or listen below:

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com), an environmental scientist, publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science to current events. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at:

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

