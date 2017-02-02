THEY WANT WAR: Leftists call for protesters to “start killing people” while Obama official demands “military coup” against Trump

In case you haven’t noticed, the unhinged, mentally ill, intolerant, bigoted, racist and fact-less Left has now declared war against America.

Thanks to the invocation of “journo-terrorism” by the anti-American Left-wing media, brainwashed libtards now believe they are free to engage in unbridled violence and acts of terrorism against Trump supporters, white people and all conservatives. They justify their extreme violence by falsely claiming that “Milo is Hitler” or “Trump is Hitler” or, essentially, (pick your targeted enemy) is Hitler. (RELATED: See more examples of libtard stupidity at STUPID.news)

Yet it is those on the Left who are the Brownshirts… the book burners… the intolerant haters of free speech, law and order. Just recently, a Black Lives Matter activist who also teaches preschool was caught on video screaming through a megaphone, calling on supporters to “start killing people.” Watch the video here and listen for yourself:

Via the Daily Caller:

During an anti-Trump protest in Seattle this weekend, an activist associated with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement took to the megaphone to voice her support for, among other things, “killing people,” and “killing the White House.”

While she said that, another protester can be heard saying, “Burn it!”

She also says, “White people, give your fucking money, your fucking house, your fucking property, we need it fucking all,” as another protester responds “reparations!”

Watch this stunning video compilation of all the violence against Trump supporters, all carried out by the violent Leftist mob encouraged by the “fake news” Left-wing media:

Former Obama official calls for military coup to overthrow President Trump

Via BreitBart.com:

In a blog post for Foreign Policy magazine, Rosa Brooks, a former Obama administration official, outlined four ways to “get rid” of President Trump, including declaring him mentally unfit for command or carrying out a military coup.

Brooks is a Schwartz senior fellow at the New America Foundation, which is funded by billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. She served from 2009-2011 as Counselor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and served as a senior adviser at Obama’s State Department.

Natural News calls for President Trump to crack down on Left-wing media lies, BLM violence and domestic terrorism of the unhinged Left

I’ve just posted a new podcast that calls for President Trump to take decisive action to halt the extremist violence, indoctrination and traitorous actions of the nut jobs on the Left. Note carefully that former President Barack Obama — a “sleeper cell” Muslim traitor who deliberately sought to destroy America — has not issued any call for protesters to stop the violence. Nor has Hillary Clinton or any political leader on the Left.

Click here to listen to the full podcast at the Health Ranger Report website, or listen below: