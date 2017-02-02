Lamestream media still doesn’t get it: Trump is not there to impress THEM or the establishment

If you’re an American who was very concerned about the direction of the country under former President Obama but were elated when Donald J. Trump shocked the naysayers and won the Nov. 8 election, you really have to watch a White House press conference with the spokesman Sean Spicer.

It’s nothing short of amazing.

For eight years, the establishment press pretended to joust with Obama’s two press secretaries – Robert Gibbs and Josh Earnest, but at the end of the day, it was a dog-and-pony show, at best. Establishment press reporters’ questions were all aimed at “the political establishment,” with the media playing a role as the administration’s propaganda wing.

Spicer will have none of it, which is why Trump chose him to be his press spokesman.

The Monday presser was, as expected, packed with all sorts of questions about Trump’s weekend executive order banning some travelers from some Middle East nations. In response to a series of “gotcha” questions from the press pool, Spicer repeated several times that, out of the hundreds of thousands of people who traveled to the U.S. during that period, only a little bit over 100 people were detained. (RELATED: We keep the ‘mainstream’ media honest at MediaFactWatch.com)

But only for a little while. A couple of hours. Sometimes the length of time it takes to get through crowded TSA lines.

Then they were all released and allowed to enter the U.S.

All of them.

But you didn’t see that in print much over the weekend because that inconvenient fact doesn’t fit the press-ginned narrative that “Trump is a racist bigot who hates Muslims.”

So, instead of accepting that, as well as the overall premise of the order in the first place — that it is part of Trump’s overall desire to make the country as safe as possible — reporters asked questions about whether the order reflected “American values,” whether it was justified, legal and so forth. One female reporter even attempted to inflate the actual number of people affected by the order.

But at every turn, Spicer was resolute and not willing to concede any point that was factually incorrect, no matter how insignificant or many times he was pressed. Watching him being peppered with what were essentially the same questions asked in slightly different ways by different reporters was a lot like taking one of those psychiatric tests where the same question is phrased differently, but the answer is the same.

What was also noticeably different in Spicer’s presser was his penchant to lecture reporters over their incessant desire to nitpick every single word, parse every phrase and dissect ever sentence uttered by Trump, constantly looking for that “ah-HA!” moment when they can jam a counterpoint down the president’s throat.

Case in point: The brew-ha-ha over the Trump administration “leaving Jews out” of its statement on the Holocaust. The Washington Post’s breathless report was typical:

Facing growing criticism for failing to mention Jews in a statement marking the Holocaust, the Trump administration on Sunday doubled down on the controversial decision.

In a statement on Friday, President Trump broke with the bipartisan practice of past presidents by failing to include any mention of the anti-Semitic views that fueled the Holocaust and left 6 million Jews and millions of others dead.

Trump’s “crime?” Making a 117-word statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day that did not specifically mention the extermination of six million Jews. (RELATED: We’ve got the number of the fake media at NewsFakes.com)

Understandably, Spicer was stunned. And insulted. What else is the Holocaust about, other than the extermination of Jews at the direction of Hitler during World War II? And did it matter to the idiot reporters asking about this that Jews helped Trump craft the statement, or that Trump has been a long-time supporter of Israel and the Jewish community in the U.S., unlike the previous administration (which never got similar questions)?

Yes, indeed, it was entertaining to watch, to be sure. But to Americans who are sick and tired of the ‘mainstream’ media and the Washington establishment, it was a beautiful thing to see.

The press still doesn’t understand who Trump is, after covering his campaign for a year-and-a-half. They still don’t get that he’s not there to impress or cater to them. He’s there to make the country a better place for all Americans.

Why that is a foreign concept to the Washington Press Corps speaks volumes about who they are.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

