Wacky liberals blame Trump for their weight gain

It is incredibly ironic that leftists — who have spent the past eight years saying, “Thanks, Obama,” as a way to poke fun at those who blame the president for things that he has no control over — are now blaming President Donald J. Trump for things that are completely out of his control. Just when you thought the Regressive Left couldn’t get any more ridiculous, they one up themselves once again by blaming their unflattering weight gain on the election of Donald Trump.

No, this isn’t satire. People are actually trying to blame the fact that Middle America elected Trump as the next president of the United States for their poor eating and exercising habits. While it is hilarious that anyone is silly enough to think that they are fat because a certain politician was elected, it’s also extremely frustrating that liberals once again are refusing to take responsibility for their actions.

That has been the entire story of the 2016 presidential election, though. The Regressive Left hasn’t accepted responsibility for anything — which is precisely why there is a very good chance that Trump will be a two-term president. Instead of learning from their mistakes, realizing that ignoring the heartland of America is a terrible political move and doing everything they can to resolve the issue, the leftists just continue to pass the buck and make ridiculous excuses.

And that’s exactly what these excuses are — ridiculous. Beth Teitell of The Boston Globe reports, “In the diet world, the effect of Trump’s victory can be seen clearly in the data — not from famed statistician Nate Silver, but from the Lose It! diet app, which claims 2 million active users. The weight loss app always sees a drop-off in users from Tuesday to Wednesday — resolve weakens as the week progresses — but the Wednesday following Election Day saw a fall-off four times as large as usual.” (RELATED: Discover more hilarious examples of fake science reporting at FakeScience.news)

It’s no surprise that these people are not concerned with their health. They are the same people that convince themselves that being grossly overweight has no effect on one’s physical well-being. They are the same people that believe that doctors are “body-shaming” by telling patients that they need to lose weight in order to reach an optimal level of fitness. Now, instead of admitting that they are addicted to eating junk, have no self-control and are excessively lazy, the leftists are trying to blame the fear of Donald Trump’s presidency for their weight gain. (See more examples of the incredible stupidity of the Left at STUPID.news)

America is currently going through a lot of changes and two of the things that need to change in regards to our culture are the lack of personal responsibility and the unbelievably poor eating habits. We need to be much healthier in both mental and physical regards and that’s why we have to clean up our collective behavior.

2017 needs to be the year of fixing the cultural and societal issues that have plagued our country for the past few decades — and we cannot begin that process if Donald Trump continues to be the exploited as the cause for all of the world’s problems, whether they be personal or not.

