Trump has EPA employees ‘coming to work in tears’

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) employees are reportedly arriving at work in tears because of President Donald Trump.

(Article by Andrew Follett from Dailycaller.com)

An anonymous EPA communications career employee told Pro-Publica that “more than a few friends were ‘coming to work in tears’ each morning as they grappled with balancing the practical need to keep their jobs with their concerns for the issues they work on.”

The Trump administration allegedly instructed the EPA to freeze all grants for projects, research on global warming, air quality monitoring and education, and instructed employees not to discuss the spending freeze outside the agency, according to reports earlier this week.

Trump also allegedly ordered the EPA to take down its global warming webpage, however, it is currently still up as of Thursday. The page contains some links to EPA’s data on carbon dioxide (CO2) as well as other greenhouse gas emissions and lists the effects the agency says global warming will have. The site doesn’t host much of the data, however, and only aggregates links to it.

The Trump White House global warming webpage was taken down seconds after President Donald Trump formally took office. The link for Obama’s old global warming webpage currently redirects to a Trump transition webpage.

Trump pledged during his campaign to get rid of the agency “in almost every form,” leaving only “little tidbits left.”

Trump nominated Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who has battled the EPA numerous times in court, to head the agency. A leaked memo from Trump’s transition team indicates that the administration plans $513 million in cuts to the “states and tribal assistance grants,” $193 million from eliminating agency global warming programs and another $109 million in savings through cutting “environment programs and management.”

