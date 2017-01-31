Same Associated Press caught pushing fake news about Donald Trump now pushing fake science about vaccines

The medical establishment, in collusion with the establishment media, has for decades pushed the narrative that vaccines are all good, never bad, and absolutely vital to keeping disease and pestilence at bay. No dissenting opinions are allowed, even when they are based on sound, duplicable research.

Now, the stranglehold of the medical/media/government cabal may be about to be broken, and the establishment is up in arms trying to discredit the man who is leading the charge for medical honesty and truth: President Donald J. Trump.

Though our new leader has said nothing about getting rid of vaccines altogether, the cabal is nevertheless in panic mode. In recent days, the poster child for pushing the medical establishment’s viewpoint while working to de-legitimize counter-viewpoints, The Associated Press, breathlessly reported that Trump had asked a “vaccine skeptic” to “probe” their “safety,” which is “alarming doctors.” (RELATED: See the latest news and information on vaccines at Vaccines.news)

The AP noted:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, and told reporters that he had agreed to lead the effort, whatever form it takes.

“President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies and he has questions about it,” Kennedy said, adding that “we ought to be debating the science.”

To pediatricians, there’s nothing left to debate.

That’s the standard view doctors are taught in medical school: Everything surrounding vaccines is “settled;” there is nothing new at all under the sun to learn about them.

It’s a good thing Christopher Columbus never believed the “flat earth” theory, isn’t it? Had he believed it, the “new world” may not have been discovered for a few more centuries (actually, some people still believe it is flat).

If science is anything, it is never settled. With the exception of a few constants (the Earth is round; the sun is a star; etc.), any scientist worth his or her salt will tell you that, especially when it comes to human/drug interaction, there is always something new to learn. (RELATED: What’s new on the science front? Discover it now at Scientific.news)

So, why isn’t that the case when it comes to vaccines? Who can honestly say that we’ve learned all we can possibly learn on the subject?

In fact, the medical/media/government cabal isn’t as interested in “learning” more about vaccines as it is in maintaining some secrets about them. One such secret is the inclusion of a mercury-laced neurotoxin, thimerosal, in many vaccines – something Natural News founder Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and citizen-scientist, discovered for himself just a few years ago.

As for Kennedy, he has conducted massive amounts of research about vaccine injury and safety, even authoring a well-researched book.

Neil Z. Miller, author of Millers Review of Critical Vaccine Studies – 400 Important Scientific Papers, found this:

“From 1991 to 1999, the number of children requiring special education services for autism increased by 500%. This study investigated the link between developmental disability in children 1-9 years of age and prior infant vaccination with 3 doses of the newly recommended mercury-containing hepatitis B vaccine. Boys who received 3 doses of the mercury-containing hepatitis B vaccine during infancy were nearly 9 times more likely (OR=8.63) than unvaccinated boys to need early intervention services, a proxy for developmental disability. This study provides strong evidence toward answering the Institute of Medicine’s open question about whether there is a link between mercury-containing vaccines and neurodevelopmental disorders.”

Clearly, as Trump has indicated, vaccine science is far from settled, as is the issue of vaccine safety. Stay up to date on the fake science lies of the mainstream media at the Media Fact Watch website.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

