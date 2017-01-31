Health alert sent out about possible measles exposure in Denver-Boulder area

Parents in the Denver-Boulder area are worried about a potential measles outbreak, after a health alert was sent out about an infected person. Even though parents of vaccinated children have vaccinated their children for measles specifically, many are still worried that their kids might get sick because of unvaccinated children. Should you be concerned?

Data reveals that measles vaccine is 108 times more likely to kill than benign measles

Dr. Lisa Miller, state epidemiologist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, believes that an infected person contracted the virus internationally and developed symptoms when they came home. Measles cases still exist in the U.S., but no one has died from the disease in the past decade. Meanwhile, there have been numerous deaths from measles vaccine complications (108 registered cases to date in the VAERS database.)

Measles mortality rates declined both before and after the vaccine was introduced in 1963, so it’s hard to say if the vaccine for measles has helped at all. Still, health officials insist that vaccination is necessary for children aged between 12 and 15 months, and again at between 4- and 6-years-old.

Since vaccines don’t provide lifelong immunity and aren’t proven 100 percent effective, boosters are also recommended for healthcare workers, international travelers and students in post-high school educational institutions. Vaccination for measles is part of the MMR vaccine, which also contains toxoids targeting immunity for mumps and rubella, two other sicknesses that people once faced naturally and gained lifelong immunity to.

Forget the disease name; focus on fueling the body to enhance immunity to all sickness

The symptoms for measles are real – runny nose, cough, fever and rash – but in theory, the name measles is not important. The reality is that the body is sick, much like it would be if it were burdened by a common cold. What’s important is that the body is working hard to build immunity to something that has invaded it. What matters most is how the sick person fuels their body to face the sickness, so they can also prevent future illnesses.



The symptoms are similar from one disease name to the other, though some bodies respond differently to others, with slight variations. Why does one case of sickness lead to pneumonia and lung infection, but causes nothing but a runny nose for another person? The answer lies in the strength of the immune system.

The immune system should be strengthened at all levels, from the lymph system to digestion, from the exocrine system glands to the mucous membranes. Strengthening the body’s natural response is most important, but is so often neglected. Giving the body the proper fuel is what matters for real protection against sickness, but this first line of defense has all but been forgotten in this era of medical science that suppresses symptoms instead of getting to the root of problems.

What is the difference between benign measles and the different kinds of colds that people experience each year? Measles, like so many other “threats” does not have to be life threatening. In a healthy body, measles has little effect, and exposure to it prepares the body’s natural immune response so that it can better face other pathogens later on. Every sickness that has been targeted by vaccine campaigns does not have to be life threatening, as is so often advertised. Even polio is not life threatening. Our mindset and approach need to change.

The important question to ask is: “What are we doing to strengthen our immunity at all levels so that our bodies can face whatever comes our way?”

Why are some children unable to breathe in the face of sickness while other bodies are able to effectively overcome pathogens without serious complications? What are the optimal approaches to enhancing a vulnerable infant’s immune system? All evidence for optimal infant immunity points to nutritionally superior breast milk that is free from synthetic chemicals. Careful parental attention is important to help the child absorb a vast spectrum of nutrients, polyphenols, vitamin D, etc., while avoiding the chemicals that interfere with their healthy processes. The goal is for children to be strong in the face of all sicknesses.

The focus of medical science for the past decades has been on naming diseases and targeting them individually with vaccines. Where has this approach taken mankind in the past, and where is it likely to take us in future? The vaccine schedule is a long list that is only likely to grow as the immune system becomes reliant on this method of retraining. Infectious pathogens are never eradicated; they only evolve to manifest in new ways. Will we be led to believe in perpetual vaccinations from birth to death in the false hope that we can wipe viruses and bacteria away from our world completely?

That is simply not possible, because viruses, bacteria and fungi live on us, in us and around us; they are a part of us. There’s no way to destroy this ecology, no matter how hard we punch holes in the microbiomes of the world with Lysol, hand sanitizer, antibiotics and vaccine ingredients. As we try to exterminate viruses and bacteria, we only cause the pathogens to evolve or adapt in new ways; they grow stronger. Sickness runs rampant today. Are we merely going to suppress it with needless over-the-counter medications and antibiotics, or will we fuel our bodies with the correct nutrients so we can face disease head on?

Let this be a message of hope for all those who are frightened when they turn on the news and hear that disease is spreading: Fear can lead to your being easily controlled. The strength of your immune system isn’t dependent on vaccine “science.” Look for the molecules in nature that increase the energy production of cells. Look for the beneficial microbes that help the body rapidly produce antibodies to whatever threat it faces. Look for adaptogenic substances that communicate with the body’s systems to respond to threats more quickly.

That is the key to good health.

