Transgenders angry that the anti-Trump women’s march only focused on ‘biological women’

There’s an old saying that goes, “You can please some of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people, all of the time.” As “inclusive” as the women’s march in Washington, D.C., the day after President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration claimed to be, there is one faction of women who felt slighted: Those who were born as men.

As reported by The Daily Caller News Foundation, transgender activists were incensed that the march featured far too many “white, cis women.”

In a separate report by the Washington Free Beacon, advocates for transgender issues whined that the march was not inclusive enough to transgender women – which just goes to show that those on the insane, far-Left are always scanning the scene for something to complain about.

Apparently, a number of transgender women – men who only “identify” as women but who lack the, er, “biological plumbing” of actual women – were really bothered by the event’s focus on vaginas and the color pink. (RELATED: See how the rights of ALL Americans matter at Freedom.news)

“I believe there’s a lot of inequality that has to do with genitals–that’s not something you can separate from the feminist movement,” one transgender person said. “But I feel like I’ve tried to get involved in feminism and there’s always been a blockade there for trans women.”

Transgender activists were quick to note that actual women who were carrying signs referring to President Donald Trump’s “grab them by the p**sy” comments were hurtful to transgender women – for some reason, considering the fact that they don’t actually have that part of the anatomy.

In addition, they moaned, posters reading “This p**sy grabs back,” and “p**sy power,” really just served to reinforce the notion that “having a vagina is essential to womanhood,” some trans women complained.

Well, under normal circumstances, isn’t it essential? Call me kooky.

Again, rather than serve as the angry Left’s most recent attempt to portray itself as “all-inclusive” and “unified,” the women’s march has been rocked by accusations of exclusion and battles over identity politics. (Note to Democrats: Live by identity politics, die by identity politics.) The DCNF reported that one feminist wrote that the march had been hijacked over fights about race, sexual orientation and “victim-hood status.” (Note to Democrats: Live by creating victim-hood, die by it.)

“It saddens me to see the inclusive liberal feminism I grew up with reduced to a grab-bag of competing victimhood narratives and rival community-based but essentially individualist identities jostling for most-oppressed status,” Emma-Kate Symons wrote in this post published by The New York Times.

There is more. Women who were similarly repulsed by Trump’s remarks, but who were not angry Left-wing whiners, found themselves locked out of the march. As noted by The Federalist, only Left-wing kooks like Michael Moore, Ashley Judd and Madonna were permitted to speak at the event, while non-Lefties like Condoleezza Rice were not featured at all:

“But could we be honest about what this really is? This isn’t a ‘women’s march’ but a liberal women’s march. Despite the organizers’ promises to the contrary, these marches were by no means inclusive and failed to represent the diverse array of priorities that many women across the country have. Some were even actively discounted.”

Feminist organizations that were pro-life, for instance, were uninvited from the event because of their stance, even though research shows that at least 40 percent of women believe abortion should be illegal in some or all instances, the DCNF reported. (RELATED: What are “they” doing to fool us today? Find out at Propaganda.news)

“The organizers were not inclusive and sought to only include women who share their economic, cultural, and social policy views,” wrote Emily Ekins.

The Democratic Party owns all of this foolishness because it created, then fomented, the craziness. While the GOP (especially Trump) is attempting to do good things for every American, not just certain factions and ethnic groups, the Democrats seek to divide us by race, creed, color, sex and anything else they can think of.

And in the end, nobody who identifies with the party is happy.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

