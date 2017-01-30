Internet abuzz with sighting of unexplained, massive disc structure apparently buried in the ice near the South Pole

Google Earth’s technology is allowing people to uncover many mysteries surrounding Antarctica and the South Pole. The Secure Team has put together some videos showing a couple of mysterious pyramids, and they suggest that those pyramids have been visited before. Regardless, a secret history undoubtedly exists in Antarctica. The undocumented second pyramid was located just a few miles from the documented one, but the Secure Team was unable to find any news related articles pertaining to the additional pyramid.

The Secure Team also found something new and unusual while searching Antarctica through Google Earth. Imagery found shows a clear cut image of a flying saucer like object sitting partially inside of a cave inside of a mountain. Their video highlights multiple caves, including ones that appear to have been precision laser cut into a saucer shape. Did man make these caves to house the unidentified crafts? The saucer disc shown in the video has a distinct circular edge and shadow beneath it. There also appears to be some design attributes on the top of circular object. The outer rim of the disc appears to be sharp, giving the object a blade like appearance, which doesn’t seem to be natural by any stretch of the imagination. (RELATED: Find more stories about outer space discoveries at Space.news.)

The Secure Team’s video also showed a second disc they uncovered. This one closely resembles the one partially housed in the cave, but it’s underwater. Situated in a heart shaped lake lies a perfectly circular space craft like object. These objects, along with the pyramids, raise some serious questions regarding the many high profile people who have taken interest in the South Pole.

There are three documented instances where the Nazi party embarked on expeditions to Antarctica, but for unknown reasons. There is evidence that the defunct party had established bases there, and were testing flying saucer shaped air crafts. Many people believed that the Nazis were using reverse engineered alien technology to conduct their air experiments.

Admiral Bird once took a Navy fleet of 4 thousand men to the south pole, where the fleet allegedly encountered flying saucers arising from the Antarctic waters. Bird had also said that one of the greatest threats on Earth doesn’t stem from other countries, but rather from a force which is located at the bottom of our planet. What did he mean by that? (RELATED: Find more UFO news at UFOs.news)

Many world leaders have been taking mysterious trips to Antarctica over the years, including quite a number last year. Some of the names to visit the frigid region included former US President Obama, the Pope, Vladimir Putin, John Kerry, and Buzz Aldrin. Many of whom provided strange reasoning for their visits, including vacation, and global warming. In September of 1990, Bill Clinton became the first US President to visit Antarctica’s deep freeze base.

In 2013, Prince Harry of Whales took a trip to the South pole with his royal family. When asked why they had went there, they provided a bizarre reason that raised many questions. The royal family said the trip was made to highlight the extraordinary courage and determination of the men and women who have been wounded while serving their countries, and to draw attention to the need to help them with their career transition. Certainly that could have all been accomplished without the Antarctica trip, and doesn’t seem like a viable excuse.

There are many notable yet random figures and government politicians who have taken trips to Antarctica. Much of the need to visit the South Pole is said to be in relation to the discovery of the pyramids, but others believe there is an ongoing cover-up, which has caused a firestorm within the world governments who are trying to keep the pyramids low profile — and mask their true purpose. Also be sure to check out Unexplained.news for more coverage of unexplained findings across the world.

