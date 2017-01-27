40 men control the planet: It’s Trump and you vs. everyone else

President Trump has a nearly impossible job. The Mexican President, Nieto, spit in Trump’s face yesterday. Mexico says that they will refuse to negotiate with the Trump administration so long as they insist that Mexico will build the wall.

(Article by By Dave Hodges from Thecommonsenseshow.com)

The simple thing to do seems to consist of canceling NAFTA. Mexico enjoys a $60 billion dollar trade surplus . They play home to millions of manufacturing jobs that used to go to Americans. Some economists will quietly say that this costs the United States almost a trillion dollars per year. This means lower wages, higher taxes and a declining standard of living for America.

To add insult to injury, the tens of millions of illegal immigrants that have flooded into America sent home $25 billion to Mexican private interests in 2015. This money is not taxed. The labor represented by this amount, which does not account for the under-the-table money that is sent to Mexico, is only a drop in the bucket. Conservatively, and this is a gross under-representation of the actual money that America is bleeding. The labor represented in this amount is not taxed, none of this goes to unemployment compensation, workman’s compensation, social security and medicare. This greatly increases the burden on American citizens to cover these needs.

Mexico will never build the wall unless this movement of money is controlled and taxed. However, Trump is taking on an entire global economic empire. If you wondered why the media vilifies Trump at every turn, their six owners of the entire media profit greatly from all free trade agreements. This is what Trump is trying to undo. However, what most Americans don’t realize is the entire American economy is controlled by a few men who controls government and virtually every major industry in America.

