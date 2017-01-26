Political Darwinism explains why Leftist ideology is rapidly going extinct… failed ideas are weeded out while natural competition produces winners (and losers)

My newest video commentary explains the topic of “Political Darwinism,” which explains why the political Left is rapidly going extinct. Not only do their ideas not work, but they are so weak, pathetic and fragile that they cannot compete with winners in the survival of the fittest competitions on the political ideology spectrum.

Click here to watch the full video commentary now (27 minutes).

When we observe Mother Nature and living organisms in the wild, weak organisms die off while strong, adaptive and resilient organisms “win” and thrive. But today’s Leftists have forgotten how to achieve anything because they’ve been handed everything without effort. They get automatic media coverage, automatic food stamp payments, automatic medals from the White House, automatic Nobel Prizes, automatic social approval and automatic grievances rooted in a pathetic philosophy victimhood. (Being a “Leftist” today is almost entirely rooted in holding ideas that are socially obedient and rooted in some sort of grievance rather than ideas of achievement.)

Yet people like President Donald Trump had to fight for every inch of achievement, often against extraordinary odds and media predators. This makes conservatives, libertarians and independent-minded people far more resilient, determined and capable, leading to their success vs. the complacent, lazy Left.

Where you have winners, you also see LOSERS: Ashley Judd, Shia LaBeouf, Madonna, Michael Moore and a long list of truly deranged losers who, if they were mirrored in nature, would represent the weak, pathetic deer who falsely pretended the wolves weren’t really coming for them rather than leaping away and saving their own lives. Living in a delusional fantasy land may work for a while in Hollywood and the left-wing media, but it doesn’t work in the real world. It only makes you extinct.

In nature, competition is good and WINNERS are rewarded

What we are witnessing right now with the collapse of the political Left, in other words, is a reflection of precisely what we observe in nature. The ecosystem of political thought is subjecting to the same laws as ecosystems of deer, trees, primates and even bacteria. In nature there is COMPETITION and there are winners and losers, yet the political Left thinks “competition” is an evil concept, and they can’t stand the idea of “winners.” (Instead, they believe in “equality,” which doesn’t exist in nature and is an artificial construct of liberal human society.)

Watch my full video podcast to learn more, and stay informed at News Target:

 

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com) and a globally recognized scientific researcher in clean foods. He serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

