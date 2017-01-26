Heavy metals scientist challenges vaccine promoters to drink mercury to prove it’s safe to inject into children

There is a chemical assault being waged against the children of America, yet far too many parents, lawmakers and policymakers don’t see a thing at all wrong with it: The poisoning of our kids through the use of a mercury-laced substance in vaccines.

That substance is thimerosal, and it is proven to be neurologically toxic – to the point that it really is “settled science,” says Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, in a newly released podcast.

Adams should know. As the science director for the accredited heavy metals laboratory, CWC Labs, he has personally tested vaccines for their mercury content, having found varying levels of mercury in many. He knows more about heavy metals and their toxicity than most vaccine pushers will ever know. He even wrote a No. 1-selling science book on heavy metals in foods called Food Forensics. (RELATED: Keep up with all of modern medicine’s health failures at Vaccines.news)

So, when he says there is literally a cartel of toxic mercury pushers who are denying the periodic table of elements by pushing toxic mercury in vaccines, they are essentially “medical child molesters,” because they are contributing to childhood brain damage through use of a known neurotoxin.

“As any genuine scientist or chemist knows, there is no such thing as a safe quantity or safe form of mercury for injecting into children. And yet, there is continued advocacy of pushing vaccines that contain mercury, a gross violation of the American Medical Association’s code of ethics,” he says, noting that despite mercury’s neurological toxicity, it is still being given to children deliberately.

In his podcast, Adams makes sure to point out that it may only take a very small amount of mercury-laced thimerosal in a few vaccines to push a child over the edge, neurologically. And he says it can happen even before a baby is born.

In fact, he notes, the earlier vaccines are given, the higher the chance that a baby or young child will be harmed neurologically. Often, children are fine right up until they receive a certain vaccine – one that may contain more mercury than their little brains can handle – and they lapse into a seizure, develop a high temperature and either develop autism afterward or permanent brain damage.

The government is aware of this potential, which is why in the 1980s, the Department of Health and Human Services established a vaccine injury fund to pay out claims to vaccine-harmed individuals through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Adams also delves a little bit into why thimerosal-laced vaccines are being given to children. A major reason “is population control,” so that elites like vaccine-pusher Bill Gates, through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, can winnow down the number of people in the world who are consuming resources. (RELATED: Learn all about the Gates’ and their foundation at TruthWiki.org)

“Why give kids vaccines that cause such harm” if there isn’t some sinister reason behind it? Adams asks. Brain-damaged kids are also easier to “indoctrinate” in public schools, he points out.

It’s a fallacy to think that the government and vaccine makers are really just trying to “help children,” he adds. If that were the case, the government would have moved to have mercury removed from vaccines long ago.

The Health Ranger also poses this question: If it is so very wrong to harm children through other forms of violence, abuse and neglect (and it is wrong), why isn’t anyone being held responsible for harming kids with vaccines?

He goes on to note that some of the governing elite – in the U.S. but also in other Western societies – have always had a proclivity for abusing children. Such abuse continues to this day in the form of child sex trafficking, child pornography and other forms of abuse. But the vaccine industry is also allowed to prey on children with toxins, as evidenced by the thimerosal in them. “They want to harm children, otherwise they wouldn’t be injecting them with a known neurotoxin,” Adams says.

Listen to the entire podcast below.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

