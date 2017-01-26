Health Ranger dismantles identity politics and reveals why “you have no right to not be offended” in latest uncensored podcasts

Here are three of my most recent podcasts on the subjects of identity politics, the insanity of “being offended” and why I am wishing so hard for an explosion in the unemployment rate among bureaucrats in Washington D.C.

WARNING: None of these podcasts are suitable for people who are easily offended, blindly obedient or incredibly stupid.

Identity politics and the collapse of the political left

In this podcast, I excoriate the total insanity and hypocrisy of “identity politics” which has now become the default mindless position of the political Left. Click here to listen at the Health Ranger Report, or listen below:

You do NOT have the right to not be offended

In my second podcast, I explain why there’s no such thing as any right to “not be offended.” Here, I demolish the insanity of the “grievance culture” where everybody thinks they’re being mentally assaulted become somebody uttered something they didn’t like.

Grow up, snowflakes!

Click here to listen at the Health Ranger Report, or play the following:

 

A NEW HOPE: How Donald Trump will cause massive unemployment among federal bureaucrats

It is a great hope of mine that half the incompetent, corrupt and useless bureaucrats in the U.S. federal government will soon find themselves unemployed. Why is that one of my hopes? Because paying nitwits to run a bloated government is a vast mis-allocation of resources, and we’d all be better off as a nation if those people found jobs in the private sector instead of living as parasites off the taxpayers.

In this podcast, I reveal why Donald Trump will help us achieve widespread unemployment among useless bureaucrats (and why that’s such a good thing for America).

Listen at the Health Ranger Report website, or click PLAY below:

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com) and a globally recognized scientific researcher in clean foods. He serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

