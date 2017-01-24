Trump wants to eliminate over 75 percent of all regulations and ‘maybe more’

Part of President Donald J. Trump’s strategy to “Make America Great Again” includes dramatic cuts in the size, scope, and power of the federal government, and to do that, he’s prepared to take a buzz saw to regulations.

In a meeting with business leaders in the White House on Monday, Trump’s first official full-day in office, the billionaire real estate mogul-turned politician said he thinks it is possible to cut three-quarters of all federal regulations, and “maybe more”—while still ensuring that Americans are safe and protected.

Seated with 10 executives from various industries and corporations, Trump was repeating a campaign pledge to roll back corporate mandates and rules that cost the economy trillions of dollars per year and an incalculable number of jobs and opportunities.

“We’re going to be cutting regulation massively,” Trump told reporters, while pledging to be “just as protective of the people.” Included in the meeting with CEOs were Elon Musk, head of Tesla Motors, and Kevin Plank, chief of Under Armor. (RELATED: Stay current with all of the Trump administration’s latest executive actions at Whitehouse.news)

Democrats and the angry Left they represent have been irrationally opposed to any of Trump’s plans to roll back the massive number of regulations on the books—so many and so complex that corporations have to hire teams of lawyers and experts to decipher them and ensure that their companies are not running afoul of some federal agency.

In a wide-ranging statement issued on Monday, the president also repeated a campaign promise to cut taxes on businesses by reducing corporate rates from some of the highest in the industrialized world—35 percent—to a more competitive 15-20 percent. He also said he wants to reward companies that make their products in the United States and impose a border levy on products that U.S. companies manufacture abroad.

As he said on the campaign trail, Trump reiterated his intention to push for U.S.-based manufacturing while renegotiating trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), while adding that he is not against “free trade.” Also on Monday, Trump signed an executive action pulling the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a multi-national trade agreement he heavily criticized as more of the same kind of globalism that has disadvantaged U.S. companies and off-shored American jobs.

“What we want to do is bring manufacturing back to our country,” said Trump. “That doesn’t mean we don’t trade because we do trade. We want to make our products here.”

Following the meeting, Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris told reporters that the executives will return in 30 days with suggestions about how to boost American manufacturing. But so far, Trump’s already scored some wins for Americans hoping to keep their jobs. As reported by CNBC:

Trump’s administration has already negotiated a deal with United Technologies for its Carrier unit to keep some jobs in Indiana rather than move them to Mexico, in exchange for $7 million in incentives over several years. Still, the company plans to shut down another Indiana facility and move hundreds of jobs to Mexico.

As reported by BigGovernment.news following the Nov. 8 elections, Americans voted for Trump’s agenda to roll back government and bolster American jobs and manufacturing.

“Americans rejected Obamacare. They rejected Left-wing radicalism in the federal courts. They rejected higher costs for business. They rejected job-killing regulations that targeted entire industries. They rejected the one-size-fits-all approach of an overreaching federal bureaucracy,” the site reported. (RELATED: The Trump administration is putting liberty back in style, as noted at Freedom.news)

It’s obvious the companies that have decided to keep jobs and operations in the U.S. that they had previously planned to move off-shore believe that Trump, a billionaire businessman himself, and the GOP-controlled Congress will deliver on the kinds of regulatory relief most of them have long sought.

What’s also obvious is that a majority of Americans in a majority of states also believe that Trump was the best candidate—and Republicans the best party—to provide them with better opportunities in the years ahead.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

