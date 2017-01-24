Trump administration already taking the discredited establishment media to task for reporting more fake news

If it wasn’t apparent before he took office, now-President Donald J. Trump is in no mood to allow the discredited mainstream media to report false and misleading information about his administration, as was very plainly demonstrated over the weekend by White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

On Saturday, the day after Trump was inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president, Spicer called a press conference to take the media to task for reporting two fake stories that were intended to feed into two false narratives: That the president is a racist/bigot, and that Trump – who just won in an electoral landslide – is really entering office as “the most unpopular president ever.”

“Before I get to the news of the day,” Spicer began, “I think I’d like to discuss some coverage of the past 24 hours.” (RELATED: Find out what the Trump administration has had to push back on today at MediaFactWatch.com)

— Lie No. 1: “Yesterday, at a time when our nation and the world was watching the peaceful transition of power … some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting.”

For all of the media’s hyperventilating over Trump’s “improper” use of Twitter, Spicer noted, one reporter used the social media outlet to falsely claim President Trump had removed the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. that President Obama put in the Oval Office, replacing it with a bust of World War II British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

In fact, Spicer noted, the King bust had not been removed (though Churchill’s bust was brought back into the Oval Office), and he chided the reporter for weakly correcting himself after he discovered he was wrong.

— Lie No. 2: Spicer then took the media to task for attempting to portray the inauguration as something that was occurring against the will of the majority of Americans because fewer showed up than had done for Obama’s inauguration in 2009, as appeared to be the case based on a comparison graphic of the National Mall (published by CNN of course). Spicer said “these attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

He’s right; the presumption that Trump is entering office as something less than the people’s choice – after beating Clinton soundly with 306 electoral votes, winning formerly blue states that haven’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate in two decades – is wrong, and it’s just another attempt to delegitimize the incoming administration and portray it as unpopular.

And, it was just plain wrong. As Spicer noted, nobody keeps official counts of inauguration crowds. Plus, as Trump tweeted out earlier in the day, the actual audience – in Washington, D.C., watching on TV and streaming online – was indeed a record number. Earlier in the day, in remarks at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Va., Trump said, “It looked like a million, million and a half people” from his spot at the podium. “They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there, and they said Donald Trump did not draw well.”

In berating the press, Spicer took no questions from reporters, as reported by Zero Hedge, but added that when the president passed along the parade route, all of the sections were full of people. But more than that, the problem was the fact that, in a very short span of time, the mainstream media got one report completely wrong and typically embellished another to frame it as a negative for Trump, when there was no evidence to back up their claims.

However, CNN actually outed itself. As you can see from this gigapixel photo taken during Trump’s inauguration speech, the crowds are quite large. You be the judge as to who and what you’re willing to believe at this point – a mainstream media hostile to Trump which has already published fake news story after fake news story in the run-up to his inauguration in an attempt to steal his electoral votes and delegitimize his victory, or Trump’s spokesperson (and your own eyes). (RELATED: What fake news narrative has the establishment media created today? Find out at NewsFakes.com)

What all of this pushback is really about is the president staying true to his word that he’s not going to let a hostile Washington media create false narratives about what he’s doing and what he’s saying. He’s going to push back against these “journalists” like they’ve never seen a president do in their lifetimes, and they’re not going to like it.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

