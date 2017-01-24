Nancy Sinatra calls out CNN’s fake news drama with Trump: “I never said that. Why do you lie, CNN?”

The Washington establishment press created a narrative following Donald J. Trump’s trouncing of Hillary Clinton Nov. 8 claiming that “fake news” from hundreds of “alt-right” media outlets fed “propaganda” from “Russia” helped push the billionaire real estate mogul over the finish line, ostensibly by “lying” about his opponent.

But it soon became apparent in the days, weeks and months since the election: The real purveyors of fake news are the Washington establishment press outlets, as they continue to prove day in and day out.

The most recent example was once again committed by CNN, which has quite a history in faking news that dates all the way back to the first Gulf War. This time, singer Nancy Sinatra (“These Boots Are Made for Walkin’), who has used her Twitter account to heavily bash our newly inaugurated president, nevertheless did not much care for the way CNN characterized a now-deleted tweet she sent regarding Trump’s initial plan to use a song during his celebration made famous by her Hollywood icon father, Frank.

Days before the Jan. 20 inauguration, Nancy responded to a tweet that sought her response about Trump’s plan to use the song “My Way” at his inauguration; in response, she said the person should just listen to the first line of the song, which begins, “And now, the end is near…”

In the original CNN story (which has since been “updated to reflect Sinatra’s reaction”—corrected, in other words), the headline read, “Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father’s song at inauguration.” That caused her to respond in what, as Mediate reported, appears to be another deleted tweet which used a link to the story with her words, “That’s not true. I never said that. Why do you lie, CNN?” (RELATED: Don’t miss the news they don’t want you to see–visit Censored.news)

Since that dust-up, CNN changed the headline to, “Sinatra on Trump picking ‘My Way’” ‘Remember the first line,’” then updated the story to more accurately reflect her initial remark.

But it wasn’t just that the fake news network took what she said to mean that she was mad Trump was using her dad’s song, or even to provide an ominous warning about what is to come during his presidency. Over at The Hill, their original piece on her tweet titled, “Nancy Sinatra warns Trump over use of ‘My Way,’” remains, and she had something to say about it as well.

“It was a joke not a warning,” she tweeted out. She also commented further when another outlet took it as an ominous warning by tweeting, “What a rotten spin to put on a harmless joke.

This, of course, is far from the first thing CNN and the rest of the establishment media have gotten wrong about Trump, his campaign and his administration. One of the biggest lies of all was told by the network and Buzzfeed when they both published allegations of longstanding Russia/Trump “cooperation” in a “dossier” that turned out to be a complete fabrication. (RELATED: There’s more where that came from—check out Hoax.news daily).

The 35-page document was allegedly complied by a former British intelligence operative. It contained reams of unsubstantiated claims that Russia had all kinds of incriminating data and evidence on Trump, including a grotesque sexual fantasy involving Russian hookers, urine, and a hotel room where the Obamas once stayed.

On the very first day Trump was in office, the media reported no fewer than three lies:

#1: Trump was focused on the crowd size at his inauguration: Actually, he only mentioned it in passing during his first visit to the CIA. It was the establishment media that was hyper-focused on crowd sizes, and it didn’t even get that right.

#2: Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office: Blatantly incorrect. The Time magazine reporter who tweeted this out had to tweet an apology later after he discovered the bust right where President Obama, who replaced a bust of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, had it placed.

#3: The anti-Trump protests in D.C. were important: In fact, they weren’t important, except to the sycophants on the angry Left who have vowed perpetual protests against the Trump administration for at least the next four years. As Breitbart noted: “For all the talk of ‘women’s rights,’ there was nothing particular to point to that Trump had done about anything relating to women. The demonstration was large, but also disorganized, as well as vulgar, and protesters left heaps of trash over the various routes they took, including protest signs abandoned at Union Station as they left the capital.”

But hey, at least Hillary Clinton approved of them.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

