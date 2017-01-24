Madonna perfectly encapsulates the derangement and vulgarity of the Alt-Left: “Suck a d#ck” and “Blow up the White House”

Madonna has not been relevant in the entertainment industry in decades, but that hasn’t stopped her from trying to maintain her spot in the limelight. Instead of making art and music that people actually care to listen to, the 58-year-old pop star has decided to become a spokesperson for the Regressive Left. If you thought that most of her records were annoying, then you haven’t heard anything until you listen to the speech she gave at the Women’s March in Washington D.C.

At the event, Madonna expressed her disdain for President Trump, stating, “I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House … But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

The event drew people from all over the United States to the capital, where women — and men — expressed their concern over issues that they believe President Trump will not be addressing. While these marches took place all over the United States in every major city and region, the “official” march took place in Washington D.C. Some of those attending seemed to be concerned with women’s health while others, like Madonna, were just screaming vulgarities for shock value.

NBC 4 Washington reports, “The Washington, D.C., event was the largest of more than 600 ‘sister marches’ planned across the country and around the world. Organizers estimated 3 million people would march worldwide, and city centers across the U.S. were flooded with people in rallies that lasted for hours.” Despite the fact that it had a massive turnout, it didn’t appear as though the event was particularly well organized when it came to what those attending were actually protesting.

While most protests are organized in order to express discontent with a particular idea or policy, the Women’s March seemed to happen for the sole purpose of protesting. Though those protesting certainly have every right to have been (per the First Amendment of the United States Constitution), one has to wonder why they didn’t plan it out better in regards to getting their point across. Everyone in the country now knows that they are all upset with the current state of affairs, but none of us know what they are specifically upset about.

This oversight made the Women’s March virtually pointless in the grand scheme of the political spectrum. It had a lot of people talking for one day and then everyone moved on once they realized that there was nothing to talk about aside from the large number of people protesting.

Some have claimed that Trump is trying to “take away women’s rights,” but they cannot ever seem to provide exact examples of what rights those are, nor evidence to back up these claims. It’s all rhetoric pushed by the Regressive Left because they cannot accept the fact that the American people decided to elect Donald Trump. Then, after months and months of telling everyone that the world was going to end should he take office, the world didn’t end at all and the leftists panicked. Now they have to convince us all that Donald Trump is an evil monster who is trying to kill us all or else they look like the dramatic crybabies that they are.

While Madonna may be the most outspoken, there are a lot of celebrities like her that have completely lost their marbles and will continue to act completely inappropriately until we start pointing out their hypocrisy. So let’s get started, shall we? Stay up to date on more news about unhinged celebrities at the Celebrity Reputation website.

