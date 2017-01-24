Facebook to label vaccine stories “fake” if they don’t promote the CDC’s vaccine propaganda

Marching in lockstep like a good Nazi does, the Left-wing purveyors of “news” over at Facebook—or is it Fakebook?—are picking up where they left off during the recent presidential election: The company’s news editors are preparing to once more begin censoring news and information they don’t like, which is pretty much every news source that isn’t part of the now-wholly discredited “mainstream” media cabal.

We saw it coming right after the election when Fakebook executives—stunned by the (second presidential) loss of their chosen candidate, the criminally corrupt Hillary Clinton—announced they would begin to bury the so-called “fake news” that supposedly did her in as part of some Russian propaganda plot (which has now been completely exposed as a fraud).

Now, it’s formal. As reported by Business Insider, the social media giant will begin fact-checking, labeling and then burying so-called ‘fake news’ and ‘hoaxes’ in the site’s News Feed. Of course, Fakebook has been doing this for years, covering up real news and information that refutes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s lies about vaccines.

Bogus narrative created for the purpose of discreciting the President-elect

The decision itself stems from a propaganda campaign all its own: Shortly after Clinton lost, the discredited mainstream media invented a narrative blaming “fake news” for her defeat. The narrative went something like this: Using fake news supplied by Russian propagandists, Moscow was successful in influencing the presidential election to favor Vladimir Putin’s best buddy, Donald Trump.

Who became the straw men for this bamboozling fake narrative? Fakebook and Google, among other social media sites. They began to face “mounting criticism” from some abstract place media outlets like The New York Times and the Washington Post said were real, without, of course, providing further details to readers.

That’s not to say there isn’t any fake news on the Internet; of course there is. For instance, there was a story making the rounds online that Pope Francis had endorsed Trump for president; not so. But such stories were often posted on users’ feeds, not in the News Feed section, so it isn’t clear what Fakebook censors plan to do about such stories that are shared among users.

How will Fakebook censor what shows up in its feed? The company has partnered with ABC News (a “news” agency with quite a rep for ‘faking’ the news itself), and Snopes.com, which is nothing but a Left-wing mouthpiece. More on these so-called “fact-checking” sites here at Truthwiki.

So in other words, Fakebook plans to “partner” with “news” sites that themselves are known to be purveyors of misleading and outright biased reporting. Perfect. Along goes the narrative.

This is Facebook formally implementing a censorship program while hiding behind a fabricated narrative about ‘fake news’

As Business Insider reports further:

Starting as a test with a small percentage of its users in the United States, Facebook will make it easier to report news stories that are fake or misleading. Once third-party fact checkers have confirmed that the story is fake, it will be labeled as such and demoted in the News Feed.

In addition, a Fakebook spokesperson said the site would also use additional technologies including algorithms that allegedly “detect” whether a story that “appears” to be fake is going viral, to determine if the story should be labeled as phony and then buried.

“We’ve focused our efforts on the worst of the worst, on the clear hoaxes spread by spammers for their own gain, and on engaging both our community and third party organizations,” Fakebook said in a company blog post.

This is nothing short of a concerted effort to censor real news and information that the Left-wing hacks who curate stories for Fakebook’s News Feed—just like they were doing before the election. Even though former news curators admitted this was going on, the best Snopes could do was rate the claims “unproven.” Seems that even when actual sources report what they have been doing, if it makes the Left look bad Snopes goes out of its way to discredit them.

And this is one of the sites Fakebook is using to root out “fake news?”

