Same Marxist agenda behind Forbes.com now running DDoS attacks against Drudge, InfoWars and Natural News

Strange things have been happening to various high-profile alternative media news sites that call the Internet their home in recent weeks, with some sites being targeted with Direct Denial of Service (DDoS) and other cyber assaults.

One of the most high-profile of al those hit with DDoS attacks is The Drudge Report, the conservative-leaning news aggregation site that delivers more traffic to its linked stories than any other source.

The site, founded and operated in part by Matt Drudge, is normally very well defended against such attacks. But in the past few weeks the site has been inaccessible at least twice for up to 90 minutes during one cyberattack [RELATED: Get the latest cyber news and information at Cyberwar.news].

That means, Drudge and others concluded, the level of sophistication was very high. In fact, Drudge has said publicly the recent attacks are the biggest in the 20-year history of his site.

Alex Jones, talk radio host and founder of InfoWars.com, whose site has also been targeted by the same level of sophistication, said in a recent broadcast that the culprits have finally been unearthed: It is the very globalists who are part of the same political, academic and media establishment pushing their Marxist agenda throughout the West, and who are working behind the scenes and in public to take out President-elect Donald J. Trump.

Jones noted that his site, as well as The Drudge Report and hundreds of others (including Natural News) have been falsely maligned as propaganda puppets for Russian intelligence. What’s more, he noted that President Obama recently announced that the U.S. government would be taking measures against Moscow “at a time of their choosing” that would include cyber responses as retaliation for ‘hacking the November election.’ Establishment figures in both parties, including the poster boys for term limits, Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have backed Obama’s play.

The narrative is completely fabricated, mind you—Russia did not hack the election because it can’t ‘hack’ paper ballots, used in most states—but that phony story has been adopted by the Left as “proof” that Trump’s victory came, in part, from Russian collusion and interference in our election process.

“All they need is the political cover in Congress and at the Pentagon to give the orders out to do this,” Jones said, adding that the intelligence bureaucracy has also “farmed out” such jobs to foreign entities, companies and actors, for plausible deniability.

Obviously, then, part of that ‘retribution’ by the globalist powers that be includes shutting down beacons of free speech and truth—that’s the only way they can control the narrative.

“This country is in a battle for its future, everybody knows that who isn’t hiding under a rock somewhere,” Jones said. “This is a very, very serious time to be alive.”

In a separate broadcast, Jones also noted that IT firms working to defend Infowars.com and other Jones-owned or affiliated web properties have said the attacks he is suffering are some of the largest in Internet history. He also said that, in addition to having ties to globalists in the U.S., “the Communist Chinese are lurking in the background.

And it’s all being done under the guise of “fake news,” which, of course, the establish press regularly churns out. [RELATED: Stay up to speed with the latest exposures of fabricated ‘news’ stories at NewsFakes.com]

Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, agrees. Noting that our site has also been targeted, he said the road ahead, despite a Trump win in November, will be rocky at best.

“All of the top publishers in the independent media have traced these attacks, both technical attacks and character attacks, to sources inside Communist China,” he said. “The Chinese regime is desperately trying to censor our coverage of Falun Gong organ harvesting, the oppression of the Chinese people, the truth about China’s astonishing heavy metals pollution of their food exports and similar stories. So they’ve unleashed massive armies of trolls, ‘journalists’ and hackers to try to silence us all. But they continue to fail, and the truth will not be suppressed.” Those attacks have come from publishers like Forbes.com, which is owned and run by the communist Chinese who are targeting supporters of Donald Trump with slanderous smears and defamation campaigns.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

