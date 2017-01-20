Mainstream media now worse than PRAVDA… indy media leaders call on President Trump to classify CNN, WashPost and NYT as ‘subversive propaganda’

When Left-wing extremist Democrats are in power, they often change longstanding rules just so they can get their way.

One of the most recent examples proving this was when then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid invoked the so-called “nuclear option” in 2010 so the Democrat Senate majority could bypass the longstanding 60-vote threshold and usher in Obamacare. The same technique was employed by Reid afterward to help Obama appoint radically Leftist judges to the federal bench.

That’s how Leftists operate. If they win elections, they call it ‘the will of the people.’ They use the Constitution when it suits them, and the federal courts when they don’t get their way. When you hear of “obstructionism” in Washington, D.C., the most prolific and skilled practitioners are Democrats and their Left-wing allies in the bureaucracy.

But they have had help along the way from Republicans, too, and indeed, the congressional GOP majority just gave authoritarian Leftists a huge boost by passing legislation that essentially constructs a “Ministry of Truth” in a country where one of its founding principles is freedom of the press.

A ‘Ministry of Truth’ in the U.S.?

As noted by All News Pipeline, the measure, which was signed by President Obama as part of the most recent National Defense Authorization Act, is the “Countering Information Warfare Act of 2016,” or S. 2692.

Indeed, Obama may have just handed the next president and all future presidents the power to censor and even destroy the mainstream media.

As reported by Zero Hedge, the site noted in June 2016 that the bill to create a de facto Ministry of Truth was quietly introduced. As with other controversial legislation Congress would rather keep from the public, the then-named bill, “Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act of 2016,” was just the latest attempt by the governing elite to curtail press freedoms—that is, the press the establishment of both major parties disagrees with most.

Introduced in mid-summer by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif., H.R. 5181 sought to create a “whole-government approach without the bureaucratic restrictions” to allow the government to counter “foreign disinformation and manipulation,” which the two lawmakers said they believed threaten the world’s “security and stability.” As if no great nation’s intelligence services have ever engaged in propaganda before. It’s only a staple of intelligence an counterintelligence operations.

Nevertheless, a similar bill was introduced in the Senate (see above) by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, which essentially represents a return to Cold War-era government-led propaganda engagements. (RELATED: See more examples of left-wing fake news propaganda at Propaganda.news)

“These countries spend vast sums of money on advanced broadcast and digital media capabilities targeted campaigns, funding of foreign political movements, and other efforts to advance key audiences and populations,” Portman said, noting that while the U.S. government spends a modest amount on Voice of America, the Russian government provides substantially more funding to Russia Today, or RT.

Where did this effort come from? What sparked it?

A narrative months in the making

Months before the phony “fake news” narrative began, compliments of a disgruntled, defeated, and thoroughly compromised Democratic Party—with its willing accomplices in the discredited ‘mainstream media’–H.R. 5181 would task the secretary of state with coordinating with the secretary of defense, the director of national intelligence and the Broadcasting Board of Governors to “establish a Center for Information Analysis and Response”—responsible for identifying what they believe is disinformation, then analyze data and, in dystopian fashion, then develop and disseminate “fact-based narratives” that are created to counter the offending propaganda.

And where would these fake counter-narratives be published? You guessed it: The same lamestream media that discredited itself over the course of the latest presidential campaign cycle.

As Zero Hedge noted:

In short, long before “fake news” became a major media topic, the US government was already planning its legally-backed crackdown on anything it would eventually label “fake news.”

“There’s no question that CNN, WashPost and the NYT are all working against the interests of America and the Constitution,” said Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

“The NYT is owned by a foreign socialist. The Washington Post is owned by a left-wing globalist, and CNN is a puppet propaganda mouthpiece for George Soros,” he continued. “These left-wing propaganda rags are deliberately harming America and seeking to bring down the Trump administration by any means possible, including fabricating false accusations and publishing deliberate faked news stories to push their propaganda. They are subversive and a clear and present danger to our democracy.”

And now, it seems, fake government narratives will become official.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

