Inauguration Day for the Trumps begins with a church service

This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration:
Trump has not signaled that he will try to unify the country after he is sworn in
- Protests have already started in Washington
- Here’s what Democrats are up to
- The Obamas say goodbye to the White House. Next stop: Palm Springs
- Trump plans to move quickly on immigration
- Thousands prepare to march the day after inauguration
President-elect Donald Trump began Inauguration Day by attending church service at St. John’s Church, across from the White House. Trump was accompanied by his family and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family.
