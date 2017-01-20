Inauguration Day for the Trumps begins with a church service

Image: Inauguration Day for the Trumps begins with a church service

This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration:

(Article by latimes.com)

Trump has not signaled that he will try to unify the country after he is sworn in

President-elect Donald Trump began Inauguration Day by attending church service at St. John’s Church, across from the White House. Trump was accompanied by his family and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family.

 

(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

