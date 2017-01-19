Why the truth is vilified (and lies are celebrated) everywhere across our twisted society

Have you noticed how people who tell the truth are vilified by pop culture and the media while those who lie and deceive are routinely celebrated?

Almost without exception, those individuals who are celebrated by mainstream media and pop culture are the most deceptive, destructive and dishonest people in society. At the same time, anyone who makes it a point to tell the truth and contribute to human knowledge and awakening is attacked, slandered, vilified and blacklisted. It’s totally twisted!

“If you’re a journalist and you report the truth, you will be fired… you will be censored.”

Today I’ve released a new mini-documentary that explains all this in more detail. It’s a 15-minute video that explores this disturbing phenomenon across our twisted society.

“Voices of truth that cannot be silenced will be destroyed by the status quo…”

Watch it at this link or view it below: (share with everyone!)

