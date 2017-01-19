“The View” is now just a hub for liberal zombies to feed on gossip, innuendo and fake news

Thus far, there hasn’t been a shred of proof or evidence offered by the Obama administration that ‘The Russians hacked the election’ in a way that helped GOP nominee Donald J. Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Nevertheless, the angry Left—animated and egged on by the Obama regime—continues to push this false narrative, as if it will someday, someway, de-legitimize Trump’s victory and result in the collapse of his presidency.

In recent days, however, fake news sites including CNN and Buzzfeed were caught peddling another phony story, this one dealing with a mystery ‘dossier’ of dirt that the Russians allegedly had on Trump, which is the new reason why Moscow ‘backed Trump over Clinton’—blackmail! Like the “hacking” narrative, this latest one is also bogus, as both of those “news” sites even admitted. But leave it to the Left’s sycophants in the entertainment media to pick up the ‘story’ and pretend that it’s true, again just to slander and de-legitimize Trump. [RELATED: Keep track of the latest bogus media reporting at MediaFactWatch.com].

Enter the not-so-brainy hosts of “The View.” As reported by The Daily Caller, reliable Leftist ideologue Whoopi Goldberg—who can’t find a real acting job anymore and hasn’t been able to for years—and her fellow idiot, Joy Behar, laid into Trump over these unsubstantiated reports and pretended they were real, as a sop to the brain-dead people who still watch this program.

“Now we can’t get into specifics,” Goldberg said, “but I do have to ask because he’s being showered with allegations right now, is this a golden opportunity for Democrats or will he be able to clean up these leaks?”

Of course she ‘can’t get into specifics.’ Because there are no ‘specifics’ to get into. Trump has denounced this “fake news” for what it is, just the latest witch hunt against his very legitimate electoral win. So, sorry, Whoopi…no ‘golden opportunity’ here.

But the fantasia didn’t stop there.

“We said they are unsubstantiated, but I do recall the days when they were saying Obama wasn’t an American — he’s a Muslim — or he’s part of the Taliban. Those weren’t substantiated. Those were fake news and yet they ran with it,” Goldberg said.

“Well, we’re going to run with this, too,” Joy Behar cut in. “I’ve got my running shoes on.”

The shockingly nauseating thought of 74-year-old Behar ‘running’ anywhere aside, there are now, and always have been, facts implicating Obama’s outright preference for Muslims. Even if he’s not actually Muslim, he’s a Muslim sympathizer, and he has made that very plain and very clear on several occasions, as well as in his conduct of foreign policy.

Also, former Libertarian vice presidential nominee and author Wayne Allyn Root, who was a classmate of Obama’s when the future president was attending Columbia University in New York. Root said in this August 2012 column—just a few months before Obama’s reelection—that then-GOP nominee Mitt Romney should call out the president to release his college transcripts that he ordered sealed during his first term. Why? Because Obama was calling out Romney to release tax returns (which he did) on the allegation that the multimillionaire finance guru was hiding something illegal (as in, not paying his ‘fair share’ of taxes). [RELATED: Stay up with the latest political scams at Hoax.news]

Root wrote that his “gut instinct” is that Obama is hiding something in those transcripts because they contain irreparably damaging information:

Here’s my gut belief: Obama got a leg up by being admitted to both Occidental and Columbia as a foreign exchange student. He was raised as a young boy in Indonesia. But did his mother ever change him back to a U.S. citizen? When he returned to live with his grandparents in Hawaii or as he neared college-age preparing to apply to schools, did he ever change his citizenship back? I’m betting not.

If you could unseal Obama’s Columbia University records I believe you’d find that:

A) He rarely ever attended class.

B) His grades were not those typical of what we understand it takes to get into Harvard Law School.

C) He attended Columbia as a foreign exchange student.

D) He paid little for either undergraduate college or Harvard Law School because of foreign aid and scholarships given to a poor foreign students [sic] like this kid Barry Soetoro from Indonesia.

Mind you, Obama has never released his school transcripts, and we’re betting he’s never going to. Imagine if someday Americans found out that Obama really wasn’t an American citizen; nothing that he signed or did as president would be valid. But you won’t hear hacks like Goldberg and Behar discussing why Root, as a classmate, never heard of Barry Soetoro [Obama] while at Columbia, and why a Fox News investigation 2008, in which the network contacted 400 of Obama’s former classmates, could not turn up anyone who remembered seeing the future president on campus, much less in class.

They won’t, of course. They’ll continue to chase false narratives and report fake news, because that’s what their delusional minion viewers want. But it will come at a political price.

Already, the Democratic Party has ceased to be a national party. Creating more lies and fake news to discredit an effective Trump presidency will lead to even more Democratic defeats at the ballot box, especially as Americans begin to see tangible results from Trump’s pledge to “Make America Great Again” (as we already are). And “The View” will continue to be nothing more than a little-watched daytime hang-out for the delusional.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

