ADHD medication side effects keep harming children while padding Big Pharma’s profits

While today’s pharmaceuticals are often touted as game-changers and the product of a medically advanced society, there most definitely is a dark side to having our country flooded with prescription medications. And American youth are being particularly abused by Big Pharma and the traditional medical community.

The more studies are conducted on mood-and-mind-altering medications for conditions like ADHD—perhaps one of the most over-diagnosed ‘illnesses’ among early school-aged children—the more we find they are doing lasting damage. And all of this while the pharmaceutical industry profits insanely, even as some drug makers willingly peddle harmful medications, The Waking Times reports.

Far too many parents believe their child’s teachers, as if they are medical experts, when they are told that little Johnny or little Suzie would “learn better” or “learn more” if they were just medicated so they could “control their ADHD.” Once upon a time not too long ago, some children were considered hyperactive but that’s all; teachers and parents dealt with such kids without the assistance of Big Pharma. [RELATED: What are some natural treatments for common conditions? Find out at Remedies.news]

But somewhere along the line the lie was told that such kids needed medical intervention as a way to ‘help them cope’ with the learning process and the school environment. They were being bullied too much, expected to do too much homework, expected to learn ‘hard’ subjects they weren’t ‘made’ to understand, and so on. Such demands and rigors, the lie went, took their toll on kids and they begin to act out and fall behind. Not once did anyone ever suggest that some children are just like that, or that the public education system—pushing a top-down, Washington-mandated agenda and curriculum—was to blame. No. It had to be the kids’ fault.

Worse, the lie stuck.

Yet not all medical experts are fooled. Some, like one of the world’s leading pediatric neurologists, Dr. Bruce D. Perry, M.D., Ph.D., believes that Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder is a completely fabricated ‘illness.’ Indeed, he believes that the signs and symptoms of ADHD are generally exhibited by most children and adults at some point in their lives. “It is best thought of as a description. If you look at how you end up with that label, it is remarkable because any one of us at any given time would fit at least a couple of those criteria,” he has said.

This isn’t a new revelation. As Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, reported in May 2008, Dr. Phillip Shaw from the National Institutes of Health and a research team found that the brains of children diagnosed with ADHD were merely a little behind schedule in growing, meaning that they were about three years, on average, behind the brains in normal children. But here’s the amazing part: Shaw said that if we just give those ‘ADHD’ children some time, their brain development will eventually catch up…without having to be given medication.

He also wrote:

It was a team of American scientists researching what is called the “Multi-Modal Treatment Study of Children with ADHD — MTA for short. They found that the drugs are useless over long-term. The drugs used to treat ADHD such as Ritalin and Concerta are useless. They have no benefits whatsoever after three years and even though they may show some short-term benefits depending on who is watching, and depending on their judgment of the child’s behavior, the truth is there is no long-term benefit whatsoever.

He said that same research also showed that such medications actually stunt the growth of children—meaning, over a period of time, giving these drugs to kids may actually precipitate or prolong the ADHD.

Fast-forward to January 2015. We reported that children who are given mind-altering medications like Ritalin and Adderall for ADHD were shown to perform worse in school than if they were not taking the drugs at all. But have you ever heard Big Pharma or the traditional medical community admit this, much less even mention it? [RELATED: What do the latest studies show? Search for them at Science.NaturalNews.com]

The Waking Times noted similar research, then added that despite these findings, annual prescriptions for ADHD medications is continuing to rise, now even including prescriptions for toddlers and very young pre-school children. That’s absolutely crazy.

Worse, doctors have even admitted to putting kids on ADHD medications not because they “needed” them but to help them conform in public school, out of concern for “social justice.”

We’re overmedicating our society and it all starts with our children, who are being given mind-altering medications that don’t help them “learn” and can actually stunt their development, all for the wrong reasons. It’s raising generations of Americans to believe that there’s a pill for everything, when really, there is no need for so much medication in the first place.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

