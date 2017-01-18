Survival food calorie scams exposed by the Health Ranger: Are you buying genetically modified “filler” calories labeled as a “One Year Supply” of total junk?

Today I’m issuing a consumer warning over deceptive survival food marketing and formulation practices witnessed across the preparedness food industry.

I want you to be informed and critical so that you can read the ingredients labels and do the math on calorie counts to know what you’re really getting.

It turns out that many so-called “One Year Supply” survival food offers on the internet are fraudulent marketing. They’re basing the “one year” claim on ridiculously low daily calorie intake, even going lower than 1,000 calories a day in some cases. This is obviously a starvation diet, not a survival diet.

Even worse — and this is true across nearly all the popular brands of survival food — most of the marketing of these garbage food products is nothing more than a race to pack buckets full of empty calories derived from genetically modified grains and pesticide-sprayed low-cost ingredients.

That’s why you find so much soy protein and corn derivatives in the popular brands of survival food. Nearly all the corn products are GMO, and almost everything is sprayed with toxic pesticides and herbicides that promote cancer, Alzheimer’s and immune suppression.

To make their foods taste better, popular survival food brands lace their formulas with hidden sources of MSG, a known neurotoxin. The result is a toxic stew of GMOs, MSG, cheap corn derivatives (like maltodextrin) and artificial colors.

It shouldn’t even be called “survival food.” It’s more like SUICIDE FOOD.

Check out this chart of which ingredients are found in popular brands of so-called “survival food.”

Stop eating SUICIDE food and start eating healthy, organic food for survival

Listen to my full podcast below that explains all this in more detail. When you want genuine, certified organic, laboratory verified survival food that can help keep you healthy and alive during hard times, here are the two honest survival food products we offer:

Numanna Organic Family Pack (co-formulated and lab verified by the Health Ranger): A combination of instant organic meals. Just boil with water to get organic, high-nutrient density chili, mac ‘n cheese, pasta dishes and more. Contains NO hidden MSG, no GMOs, nothing grown with pesticides, no junk corn derivatives, etc.

Organic Ranger Bucket Survival Food: Certified organic “bulk” ingredients at a great value, including freeze-dried organic corn, peas, lentils, beans, millet, cashews, almonds and much more.

Click here to listen to my full podcast on survival food at the Health Ranger Report website.

Or listen below: