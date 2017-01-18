NYT finds a new way to print fabricated news about Trump: Run a slew of smears and call them “unverified”

The New York Times is engaging in some alternate methods of reporting by using unverified information to crank out stories that paint President-elect Donald Trump in a negative light. The latest slew of unverified smears relates to an alleged dossier of information that could potentially tie Trump and his team to Russia. While it’s 100 percent impossible to know that Hillary lost the election at the hands of Russia, it appears the left-wing are far from giving up on the matter. Just days before the inauguration, the leftist media are trying to rile up their crowd, but Trump is a deserving president even without the experience. The outsider Washington has desperately needed to curb corruption is here to serve, at the dismay of the corrupt who continue to fight for their outlandish empire.

A recent New York Times article titled “How a Sensational, Unverified Dossier Became a Crisis for Donald Trump” starts by acknowledging that parts of the story remain out of reach, then tackles the pieces they try to put together to form the story. (RELATED: Find legitimate journalism at censored.news)

Real news: an unverifiable fairy tale

First, they called into question possible ties binding Trump and his campaign officials to Russia, then they give a glimpse of how a dossier of information can be obtained by using a for-hire detective to dig up as much dirt as possible on the target.

According to The Times, a wealthy Republican donor who opposes Trump hired a Washington research firm, which was run by former journalists, to compile the dossier. The firm then went after Trump’s past scandals and weaknesses. Someone involved with the opposition research work allegedly described the volatile nature of the story on the condition of anonymity.

The opposition firm, Fusion GPS, is headed by Glen Simpson, a former wall street journalist. While the firm generally works for business clients, they are sometimes hired by candidates, party organizations, or donors to do opposition research as “side work”. Their work routine involves creating searchable databases of public information including but not limited to old news reports and documents pertaining to lawsuits.

The Times article goes on to ask their readers for confidential news tips, before diving into reports that the DNC was apparently hacked by Russian government agents. The story then alleges that a former spy who had performed espionage work in Russia had outsourced native Russian speakers to contact informants inside of Russia. Also, Simpson and his Fusion GPS team continued to work for free after the election, when the payments stopped, on what they considered “very important work.” Simpson obviously declined to comment on their story.

Supposed memos from their work describe two Russian operatives, one of which designed ways to influence Trump. There are claims that compromising material, like sex tapes featuring Trump with prostitutes, were used in combination with business proposals to attract Trump. Another operation describes Russian contact with Trump representatives to discuss the hacking of the DNC, which allegedly involved a late summer meeting in Prague, between Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, and Russian official Oleg Solodukhin, who works for an organization to promote Russian interests abroad.

The Times admits that most of the information in the article, which they believed was passed on to Fusion GPS, is very difficult to check and that several claims are even problematic. Cohen recently said he had never been to Prague, and Solodukhin denied ever meeting him. Donald Trump is certain that the facts are wrong about Michael Cohen’s alleged trip to Prague, and that Fusion GPS must be confusing Cohen with someone of the same name.

The Times recent article is a tricky read which tries very hard to boast Glen Simpson’s journalism resume as credibility for the story, but fails miserably. The Times will most likely continue to run unverified smears against Trump in the days preceding the inauguration, in efforts to assist an attempted coup by radical leftists in gaining traction for their upcoming protests in Washington.

Discover more reports of faked mainstream media news at MediaFactWatch.com.

Sources:

NyTimes.com

Breitbart.com