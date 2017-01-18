Majority of Americans want the Supreme Court to uphold the original meaning of the Constitution

According to a new poll administered by Carl A. Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, a vast majority of Americans want the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution of the United States “as it was originally written.” During a time when it often seems as though the Regressive Left is gaining more and more steam, it is refreshing to hear that most Americans still believe in the document that shaped our country, back when liberty truly mattered to politicians.

Tyler O’Neil of PJ Media reports, “Eighty percent of Americans described it as an ‘immediate priority’ or at least an ‘important’ one to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will preserve the original meaning of the Constitution, according to a poll conducted by Marist and sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.”

O’Neil goes on to explain that regardless of which party they belong to, the American people as a whole want the Constitution to be respected as the Founding Fathers intended it to be. He writes, “This emphasis on appointing originalist Supreme Court justices persisted across partisan lines. Fifty-three percent of independents, 80 percent of Republicans, and even 42 percent of Democrats described this goal as an ‘immediate priority.'”

The last statistic is especially interesting. It isn’t very surprising that Republicans and those claiming to be independents are fans of the United States Constitution, but the fact that anyone who considers themselves a Democrat has respect for the Constitution is surprising. So what should the takeaway be there? Perhaps that the definition of Democrat is changing drastically.

Thanks to the Regressive Left doing everything in their power to prove how much better they are than us common folks living in Middle America, they have inspired many people to reject their demands. As Hollywood liberals continue to tell the American people that they are all more intelligent than the rest of us “common folk,” more and more people that once considered themselves to be liberal are leaving the party behind because they no longer agree with the politically correct nature of the figureheads. By constantly using celebrities in order to fight their battles, the Democratic Party is playing a dangerous game that is almost guaranteed to end poorly for them.

If the Regressive Left wants Donald Trump to be reelected in 2020, this is a good start. People are going to do everything they can in order to ensure that the likes of Meryl Streep, Seth Myers and the rest of the smug Hollywood leftists spend the next eight years losing their collective minds. Perhaps the disgusting attitudes of the aforementioned group have inspired people to look into actual political policies instead of listening to celebrity social commentary.

How fitting would it be if the leftists were the major reason that many of the American people looked at the United States Constitution in an entirely new light? What if the rebirth of liberty in our country was a result of the Regressive Left’s corruption and self-importance? What a tale of karma that would be…

