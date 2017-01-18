Anti-Trump protester sets himself on fire outside Trump’s D.C. hotel

A protester set himself on fire outside Trump International Hotel in Washington DC on Tuesday.

(Article by Jennifer Smith from DailyMail.com)

The man, who has not yet been identified, said the act was in protest of the President-elect’s looming inauguration.

Witnesses described how he yelled ‘Trump’ several times as ‘flames ran up his back’ before lying down in the street.

He suffered non-life-threatening burns and was taken to hospital shortly after the incident at around 9.30pm.

A Washington DC Police source told DailyMail.com he was not arrested.

#BREAKING: Man lights fire near #TrumpInternationalHotel. Employees call police. Man told me he’s from CA & protesting #TrumpInaugurationpic.twitter.com/noUwttKRL5 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 18, 2017

In a brief interview with NBC at the scene, he said: ‘I tried to light myself on fire as an act of protest.

‘(I’m protesting) the fact that we’ve elected somebody who is completely incapable of respecting the constitution of the United States.’

A Washington DC Police source said the man was injured but that his wounds were not serious.

Authorities said they were called to the hotel after receiving a report of a person ‘in distress’.

A bypasser said it was not initially clear what the man was protesting when he set fire to items of clothing in the street outside the hotel.

‘He set himself on fire and as flames ran up his back he yelled Trump several times then lay down in the street.

Fire crews and an ambulance was called to the hotel shortly after 9.30pm to deal with the incident

(He) then walked over to the police/security,’ Michael Shoag, who arrived at the hotel after the man set himself on fire, said.

While the man appeared to have suffered burns to his back, he was able to walk.

Anti-Trump protesters have been flocking to Washington DC this week ahead of Friday’s inauguration.

They also inundated Ivanka Trump’s Manhattan home on Tuesday, carrying moving boxes plastered with protest slogans to mock the businesswoman’s move to Washington.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he would also join demonstrators at a protest outside the family’s Manhattan hotel on the eve of the inauguration.

‘I’m rallying at Trump Int’l Hotel at 6PM on January 19 because our next president needs to hear from all NYers before he takes office. Join us,’ the mayor tweeted.

