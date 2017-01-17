Donald Trump already doing more to hammer pharmaceuticals and vaccines than Hillary Clinton could have ever dreamed

During the recent presidential campaign, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton attempted to portray herself as an enemy of Big Pharma, pledging that, as president, she would force pharmaceutical companies to lower their prices and toe the line.

On her campaign website, she laid out a plan to “respond to unjustified price hikes” for drugs that included penalties, emergency importation of safe treatments, making alternative drugs more available while increasing competition, and more.

Only, as was well-documented in The Hillary Files published by NewsTarget ahead of the election, Clinton was bought-and-paid-for by the pharmaceutical industry, and was never serious about ‘taking on’ the industry. As CNBC noted, despite what she was saying on the campaign trail, she loved Big Pharma.

In the wake of GOP nominee Donald J. Trump’s victory, it wasn’t immediately clear, other than repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a better plan, what his stance was when it came to Big Pharma. We knew from the earliest Republican debate that he questioned the safety of forcing children to have so many vaccines in such a short period of time (a position agreed on by an actual physician and fellow candidate, Dr. Ben Carson, Trump’s pick to head up Housing and Urban Development). He also mentioned the established link between vaccines and autism. [RELATED: What’s the latest news about vaccine safety? Find out at Vaccines.news]

Now, we are finding out just how serious he is in taking on Big Pharma and the medical establishment in general.

During his first press conference recently, Trump made it clear that business as usual for Big Pharma was over.

“Pharma has a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power,” he said. “There’s very little bidding on drugs. We’re the largest drug buyer in the world, and we’re going to start bidding. We’re going to start saving billions of dollars on drugs.”

What he was talking about was the fact that presidents in recent memory—Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama—have allowed the existence of what can only be labeled a “monopoly pricing drug cartel” in the U.S. The government pays outrageously inflated prices for drugs purchased via the Medicare/Medicaid programs, the VA and government worker health plans (meaning you, the taxpayer, pay those exorbitant prices, in addition to buying your own medications).

The lack of competitive pricing has been maintained by an army of Big Pharma lobbyists who essentially bribe complicit lawmakers (and presidents) with large campaign contributions, in order to keep prices artificially inflated while eliminating any and all competition and competitive bidding for medicine. [RELATED: Keep up with medical news and advancements at Medicine.news]

As a result, the government spends hundreds of billions of dollars per year as the single largest purchaser of drugs and medical services for overpriced prescription drugs every year—a mind-boggling $324 billion on prescription drugs in 2015, according to the latest figures in a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid report titled, “National Health Expenditure: 2015 Highlights.” In fact, the centers said that spending on prescription medications “outpaced all other services in 2015.”

In a second bold move, Trump is set to appoint vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to a new commission aimed at exposing the dangers of vaccine ingredients like mercury (Thimerosal).

As Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, noted in this report:

This is the beginning of the implosion of the decades-long vaccine cover-up conspiracy run by the CDC, FDA, a corrupt federal government, criminally-run vaccine manufacturers and a complicit “fakestream media” that prints whatever the CDC tells them to print.

Kennedy is very well informed when it comes to vaccines and their dangers. His blockbuster book, Thimerosal – Let the Science Speak: The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury – a Known Neurotoxin – from Vaccines, is chock full of scientific studies and conclusions all pointing to the fact that vaccines are not as safe as most people have been led to believe. Adams recommends you pick up a copy if you’re truly interested in learning about this important topic.

Trump has yet to take office—and there are plenty of forces that are still trying to trip him up, including using the fake news story that the “Russians hacked the election”—to de-legitimize him. But it’s clear he is out to upset the Big Pharma cartel that has, for years, shut out competitive pricing for drugs while conspiring to keep a lid on the science surrounding vaccines and autism.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

