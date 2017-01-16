The truth about Trump: CIA completely discredited after caught peddling BuzzFeed false smears as facts

If you truly wanted to know why President-elect Donald J. Trump does not trust the intelligence community he is about to lead, this should clear it up for you.

Last week, CNN’s formerly respected journalist-host, Jake Tapper, reported on an unsubstantiated 35-page “dossier” containing vile, disgusting charges against Trump, as well as reams of data that the news network could not, and did not, verify.

Shortly after CNN’s story was released, BuzzFeed published the entire 35-page document – again, despite the fact that not a single thing in it was verified, confirmed or substantiated in any way (we aren’t going to send clicks their way, so if you want to read the original report, you’re going to have to search for it).

As bad as this is, the unverified report, which also claimed that Russia definitely “hacked the election” in favor of Trump and has been working on his behalf for years, was also picked up as legitimate by careerist bureaucrats inside the U.S. intelligence community.

As reported by The Daily Beast, longtime Republican operative Rick Wilson – one of those diehard #nevertrump types who refuse to accept reality – shopped the invented allegations to the CIA.

He had help. No less than Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., another #nevertrump oaf who has become a poster child for congressional term limits, admitted that he passed the document and all its phony allegations to the FBI.

One of the worst claims made in the document – that Trump hired Russian hookers to perform a “golden shower” (urinating) on a bed that President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama slept on during a visit to Russia, was completely fabricated, as Zero Hedge noted.

Mind you, the CIA and the FBI both bit on this garbage, according to reports from some of the players involved in creating the false report in the first place (RELATED: Keep up with the latest on fake news at NewsFakes.com). In fact, Zero Hedge says, citing the source, that the CIA even put the phony “data” into its classified intelligence report on how Russia “hacked” the election.

And you want to know why President-elect Trump is suspicious of anything the U.S. Intelligence Community bureaucrats and careerists are saying? This spells it out about as plainly as it can get.

Not all outlets bit on this. In fact, most didn’t, to their credit – a fact not lost on the president-elect.

“I must say that I want to thank a lot of the news organizations here today because they looked at that nonsense that was released by … who knows … maybe the intelligence agencies, which would be a tremendous blot on their record if they in fact did that. … [A] thing like that should never have been written … should certainly never [have] been released,” he said during his press conference Wednesday.

“I want to thank a lot of the news organizations … [T]hey came out so strongly against that fake news and the fact that it was written about by primarily one group [BuzzFeed] and one television station [CNN]. I just want to compliment many of the people in the room … there were some news organizations with all that was just said that were so professional – that I’ve just gone up a notch as to what I think of you.”

The Left-wing hack media has no shame, no conscience and no credibility whatsoever at this point, as is so demonstrably obvious. Anyone who believes otherwise is just not being serious. (RELATED: Find more news about left-wing media propaganda at Propaganda.news)

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

