Nicole Kidman: It’s time to accept, support Trump

Nicole Kidman says it’s time for Americans to both accept and support Donald Trump as the country’s next president, saying, “He’s there and let’s go.”

(Article by Judy Kurtz from TheHill.com)

“I would just say he’s now elected,” Kidman said in an interview this week with BBC News when asked her opinion of the president-elect, “and we as a country need to support whosever the president is, because that’s what the country’s based on.”

The Australian “Lion” star, who has dual American citizenship and posted a photo last November alongside husband Keith Urban sporting an “I Voted” sticker, said she’s typically reluctant to speak out about politics.

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically. I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based,” she said.

But referring to Trump, the 49-year-old Academy Award winner said, “Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go.”

Kidman, a United Nations Women goodwill ambassador, stressed that her focus is on political issues, rather than political figures, saying, “I’m very, very committed to women’s issues in terms of I do a lot of fundraising for U.N. Women and I do a lot of traveling for them.”

“I also do an enormous amount of fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer, because that’s something that’s affected my family deeply,” she said. “So they’re my issues that I’m very attached to.”

