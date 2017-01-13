College SJWs opt to label conservative student group as “hate group” in hopes of BLOCKING them from speaking

College campuses are currently a haven for complete crybabies trying to bully their sane counterparts from participating in their right to free speech. By trying to claim that any voices that differ from their own are actually “hate speech,” many of the members of the Regressive Left are infringing on the First Amendment rights of college students that are merely trying to express themselves. As frustrating as this is, it is far from an anomaly in this day and age.

Recently, a group of students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison set forth to destroy those on campus whose opinions differ from their own. Of course, the ones trying to silence the others are raging leftists — and their opponents are not the evil monsters they would lead you to believe. In fact, it’s just the university’s branch of Young Americans for Freedom — a reputable conservative organization that brings freedom-loving speakers to college campuses.

A petition entitled “Denounce Young Americans for Freedom and the alt-right” was created by a group known as the Student Coalition for Progress in hopes of getting the group kicked off of campus. It didn’t stop there, though, the writer of the petition also suggested that those involved with the group undergo intensive diversity training. No, this is not satire.

Tom Knighton of PJ Media reports that in response to the assault on free speech, Young Americans for Freedom stated, “The petition was launched about a month after YAF hosted conservative columnist Ben Shapiro on campus to speak about microaggressions, safe spaces and free speech. The petition decried Shapiro’s visit, claiming it made minority students feel unsafe, and accused Shapiro of denying ‘systematic and institutional violences’ against so-called marginalized communities.”

For some reason, there aren’t a whole lot of people talking about the shocking amount of people that are attacking free speech, especially on college campuses. Apparently, since this only affects those who are currently enrolled in college courses, people that should be discussing this are not. But now is the time to get serious. As they say, sunlight is the best disinfectant and the only way to stop events like this from happening time and time again is to expose these leftists for being the fascists-in-training that they are.

If there is any justice in the world, Young Americans for Freedom and other groups like them will remain on campuses and continue to spread the truth to those who need it most — millennials.

