UK schools to start indoctrinating children with transgenderism “normalization” propaganda

The United Kingdom will be launching a new book about transgenderism that will be targeted at school-aged children as young as seven. The books will be distributed among 120 “best practice schools” across the pond.

Naturally, the entire agenda was paid for with taxpayer dollars.

Unsurprisingly, the book — entitled, Can I Tell You About Gender Diversity? — has sparked immense controversy. The story follows a 12-year-old child who is transitioning from female to male. The New American reports:

The book begins, “My name is Kit and I’m 12 years old. I live in a house with my mum and dad, and our dog, Pickle. When I was born, the doctors told my mum and dad that they had a baby girl, and so for the first few years of my life that’s how my parents raised me. This is called being assigned female at birth. I wasn’t ever very happy that way.”

What happens next? In the book, Kit begins to take puberty-blocking drugs to prevent normal bodily changes from occurring and to undergo a sex change. CJ Atkinson, the book’s author, told The Guardian that part of Kit’s transition includes beginning to wear boys’ clothes, using male pronouns, and changing the name on their birth certificate from “Kit” to “Christopher.”

Jessica Kingsley Publishers, the company that published the book, contends that the book’s intent is merely to “explain medical transitioning for children aged seven and above.” (RELATED: Stay up to date on the latest government propaganda at Propaganda.news)

Many critics of the book question why seven-year old children need to learn about medical transitioning in the first place, noting that it could be very confusing for young readers. Some also advocate that medical interventions can be harmful. PBS has even reported on the potential known risks of gender transitioning at a young age, and also notes that there are likely risks involved that are not yet known.

Puberty-blocking drugs are one of the more recent developments in gender transitioning, and they are used to suppress the production of estrogen or testosterone in children. Doctors claim that these drugs give children time and space to sort out their identity, but the treatment can be tricky. There is no telling whether or not a confused child with gender dysphoria will decide to change genders or not. PBS reports that so far, studies show that the dysphoria only persists in a minority of children.

The use of puberty-blockers in transgendered children is considered to be an off-label use, meaning that it has not even been approved by the FDA. These drugs are traditionally used to help children who are going through puberty extremely early, before the age of eight or nine. One of the primary concerns doctors have revolve around the length of use; there is not much research on the effects of long-term use of these medications, nor on the effects of stalling puberty at a normal age.

There are already some known risks, such as decreased bone density, and even a potential to impact neurological development. Estrogen and testosterone play an important role in development as we go through puberty, and blocking those hormones could have far-reaching effects that have yet to be fully understood.

So, while advocates for gender transitioning at younger ages, like the book’s author, may say that critics are “guilty of ‘trans-panic’ and ‘mudslinging,'” the bottom line is that there is a very real potential for negative health effects from starting these drugs at a young age. There has been no research on their long-term use in puberty-aged children.

How someone who claims to be supporting the welfare of these kids can advocate the use of untested, unapproved drugs for gender-transitioning is simply mind-boggling. (RELATED: See more astonishing but real news at Twisted.news)

Other criticisms of the book include its potential to confuse children who were otherwise stable in their gender identity. For example, the Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine stated in her column,”In attempting to improve the lives of a vanishingly small minority, we are threatening the sanity of — and yes I’m going to say it — normal children. It’s time to put an end to this nonsense.”

