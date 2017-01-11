Trump takes aim at vaccines, names Robert F. Kennedy Jr. head of new commission to expose dangers of mercury preservative (Thimerosal)

After taking aim at Big Pharma’s monopoly profits earlier today, President-elect Donald Trump is going right for the throat of the corrupt, criminally run vaccine industry by naming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of a new commission to study “vaccine safety.”

This is the beginning of the implosion of the decades-long vaccine cover-up conspiracy run by the CDC, FDA, a corrupt federal government, criminally-run vaccine manufacturers and a complicit “fakestream media” that prints whatever the CDC tells them to print. (See detailed infographic below that outlines the many players in this massive criminal conspiracy that targets children.)

Here, I’m give you an overview of RFK and his position on vaccines, Thimerosal, neurotoxicity and the latest established science. First, however, review these indisputable facts about vaccines as background. (RELATED: Stay informed on the truth about vaccines at Vaccines.news)

Eleven indisputable facts about vaccines that the lying “fakestream media” won’t tell you

Indisputable Fact #1) Vaccines given to children in the United States still contain mercury (Thimerosal), a potent neurotoxin. Anyone who argues that Thimerosal is not a neurotoxin may have already been brain damaged by it. (The science is overwhelming and irrefutable.)

Indisputable Fact #2) All forms of mercury are neurotoxic. There is no such thing as “safe” mercury that can be injected into children.

Indisputable Fact #3) ANY amount of mercury injected into a child is unsafe. No “safe” quantity of mercury for injection into a child has ever been established by any credible scientific body, especially not the IoM whose “studies” all suffer from extreme conflicts of interest.

Indisputable Fact #4) Flu shots given to children in the United States still contain over 50,000 ppb mercury (I personally tested flu shot vaccines in my internationally accredited laboratory, which is ISO-17025 accredited). This concentration of mercury is over 25,000 times the EPA limit of mercury in drinking water.

Indisputable Fact #5) Mercury, in the form of Thimerosal, is used as a preservative in multi-dose vaccine vials. If vaccines were offered solely in single-dose form, no mercury would be needed whatsoever. There is no technical or medical reason why mercury cannot be removed from all vaccines, in other words. (Thimerosal doesn’t even work very well as a preservative, it turns out.)

Indisputable Fact #6) The vaccine industry currently enjoys blanket legal immunity from all claims of defective products or mercury damage, a condition that has completely eliminated any incentive for vaccine product safety or quality control. No child damaged by vaccines has any right to legal due process in America today, and the secretive “vaccine court” has apparently been granted higher legal authority than the U.S. Supreme Court.

Indisputable Fact #7) According to the CDC, vaccines are still deliberately formulated with numerous neurotoxic chemicals, including aluminum, MSG, formaldehyde and mercury.

Indisputable Fact #8) Vaccine manufacturers such as GlaxoSmithKline have been repeatedly found guilty of criminal bribery and fraud. No pharma CEOs are ever arrested, however. Instead, they pay huge fines and continue on with “business as usual.”

Indisputable Fact #9) Virologists who worked for Merck filed a False Claims Act with the federal government, swearing that they were ordered by Merck management to falsify vaccine efficacy results in order to trick the FDA into approving vaccines that didn’t work. They also told the government they believed that Merck’s “fake vaccines” were contributing to the spread of infectious disease.

Indisputable Fact #10) A top CDC scientist named Dr. William Thompson publicly and openly admitted to taking part in massive scientific fraud to hide statistical links between vaccines and autism in African-American boys. The entire fakestream media — now known to be chronic liars and pushers of “fake news” — blacklisted the story, and most American have never heard the truth about the CDC’s criminal science fraud.

Indisputable Fact #11) The FDA has long possessed documentation linking vaccines to autism. The corrupt agency has gone to great lengths to bury this evidence in order to protect the profits and false science narratives of the vaccine industry.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s view on vaccines, mercury and Thimerosal

RFK is extremely well informed about the dangers of mercury (Thimerosal) in vaccines. To the vaccine industry, he is called a “skeptic,” which means he’s intelligent and informed about vaccines. (Nearly everyone inside the vaccine industry and those in the media reporting on vaccines are nothing more than medical prostitutes who exercise no rational skepticism whatsoever.)

In his book, RFK writes:

Indeed, the evidence of Thimerosal’s neurotoxicity is so overwhelming and the lack of any safety data so complete that anyone who is willing to read science and who believes in the capacity for scientific methods to determine empirical truths must conclude that Thimerosal causes serious brain damage.

Notably, RFK is not “anti-vaccine” as he is sometimes falsely accused. He is on the record countless times affirming his belief in the medical value of targeted immunizations as a strategy for infectious disease prevention. His disagreement with the vaccine industry rests primarily with the use of toxic mercury in vaccines. Again, from his book:

People who advocate for safer vaccines should not be marginalized or denounced as anti-vaccine. I am pro-vaccine. I had all six of my children vaccinated. I believe that vaccines have saved the lives of hundreds of millions of humans over the past century and that broad vaccine coverage is critical to public health. But I want our vaccines to be as safe as possible.

In essence, RFK shares the view of many others who want “clean” or “green” vaccines. They are not attempting to eliminate vaccines altogether. In many ways, I share many of RFK’s views, and I’m the author of “A Blueprint for Safer Vaccines,” which argues many of the same points.

RFK is the author of “Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak: The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury — a Known Neurotoxin — from Vaccines.” It’s a highly recommended read and it’s packed full of reliable scientific citations that spell out the clear evidence of harm caused by Thimerosal in vaccines. I’ve included some key excerpts from his book in a separate, related article. A particularly cognizant passage from his book sums up its basic premise:

For many years, I’ve been puzzled by the bland and apparently baseless insistence by public health regulators and members of the press that it is safe to inject mercury—one of the world’s most neurotoxic elements—into young children and pregnant women. Over the past three years, I’ve engaged a crack team of respected scientific researchers to review the voluminous peer-reviewed literature related to Thimerosal and human health. Not surprisingly, that team was unable to find even a single publication that credibly demonstrates Thimerosal’s safety. Meanwhile, reams of toxicological, pharmacological, epidemiological, animal, and human studies have implicated Thimerosal in a range of neurological disorders. In fact, there is a virtually unanimous scientific consensus among the hundreds of research scientists who have published peer-reviewed articles in the field that Thimerosal is immensely toxic to brain tissue and should not be injected into children.

However, many informed vaccine skeptics like myself also believe that there are far too many vaccines given all at once… and many vaccines are given far too early in a child’s development, greatly increasing the risk of harm to the child while achieving no time advantage whatsoever.

My own views on vaccines also extend into exposing the rampant scientific fraud behind vaccines, something I am uniquely qualified to attest to because of my position as laboratory science director of an ISO-accredited mass spec analysis laboratory (CWClabs.com). Few vaccine skeptics are also accredited scientists or published scientific authors (I’m the author of Food Forensics, a laboratory science book that achieved the No. 1 bestselling science book on Amazon.com).

In summary, I agree with RFK’s concerns about mercury in vaccines, but my own concerns go even further. RFK’s skepticism, in other words, is a subset of my own skepticism about vaccines, vaccine marketing, vaccine science fraud, vaccine contamination, vaccine scare tactics, vaccine false flag operations and much more.

RFK to chair a new commission that Trump will use to make vaccines less toxic

The upshot of all this is that RFK will head a new commission whose ultimate goal is to eliminate mercury from all vaccines. Knowing what I know about RFK, both on and off the record, I’m confident this is the top goal of the new commission.

And it’s a worthy goal. I share that goal as a start. It’s an important step in the right direction. If President Trump is truly dedicated to this mission, it stands a very good chance of succeeding, after which the vaccine industry will then claim all vaccines are “now perfectly safe across the board” because the mercury has been removed. It will be a false claim, of course, but at least it moves the goalposts.

As we all know very well, mercury isn’t the only thing that’s toxic about vaccines. HPV vaccines, for example, are extremely dangerous for other reasons unrelated to mercury toxicity. Vaccines are only quite frequently contaminated with cancer causing viruses. For example, the CDC openly admitted that as many as 98 million Americans were exposed to the cancer causing SV40 virus which was “accidentally” manufactured into polio vaccines. It is no coincidence, of course, that the cancer industry remains a multi-billion dollar profit center for the same drug companies that also manufactured the contaminated vaccines.

The real history of vaccines, if you care to dig a little deeper, is rife with criminality, quackery, corruption, medical tyranny and the most outrageous medical propaganda ever catapulted into the minds of the American people. (RELATED: Check out Propaganda.news for daily updates on government and corporate propaganda.)

Mandatory vaccines are a violation of medical ethics, parental choice and human rights

In addition, there are serious medical ethics and human rights issues surrounding mandatory vaccination policies such as California’s SB 277. According to the American Medical Association, mandatory vaccines are gross violation of medical ethics.

By requiring a medical intervention that has also been granted legal immunity via an act of Congress, mandatory vaccines violate both the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution. Section 1 of Amendment XIV clearly states:

No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

Yet mandatory vaccines that require medical intervention with a non-zero risk while denying citizens due process to seek damages for the toxic effects caused by such medical interventions is a clear and gross violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

This is why the Trump administration’s pursuit of vaccine safety must encompass three key areas described below. (RELATED: Stay up to date on President Trump’s victories at Trump.news)

How President Trump and RFK may restore vaccine safety, medical choice and basic human rights across America

Step #1) Outlaw toxic additives in all vaccines. This includes mercury but must also include various chemical adjuvants such as squalene.

Step #2) Protect medical choice. No parent should be forced to inject her child with a toxic substance that imparts a non-zero risk of serious, lifelong neurological damage. California’s SB 277 must be overturned and outlawed. That law is truly Kafkaesque in its intentions and enforcement.

Step #3) Eliminate blanket legal immunity for vaccine manufacturers. Why should vaccine manufacturers enjoy absolute legal immunity when they are making defective products that are being forced onto citizens against their will? This situation is absurd and intolerable in any free or just society.

In effect, current vaccines laws at both the state and federal level have transformed America into a medical police state. When parents are deprived of their medical choice, and when citizens are denied due process, and when known faulty and dangerous products are forced upon children across the nation, we can no longer call it “medicine” at all. It is a medical cartel that invokes the coercion of the state to enforce compliance with its desired product sales goals.

Watch to see the vicious media attacks aimed at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (and all who want to protect children from toxic mercury)

I believe that RFK can play a tremendously important role in this urgent effort to protect America’s children from the criminals and quacks running the corrupt vaccine industry. (Seriously, one vaccine researcher absconded with millions of CDC dollars and is still wanted by the FBI as an international fugitive.)

Because RFK can bring real level-headedness to this issue, you can fully expect the mainstream media to wage a massive character assassination campaign against him (just like they often against me). Before long, you’ll probably hear absurd reports on CNN that claim RFK has unprotected intercourse with goats while wearing baby bibs (or something similarly hilarious). The vaccine industry will scream and pout and roll out an endless parade of corrupt, paid-off “scientists” in the spirit of Big Tobacco’s decades-long obfuscation of real science. The CDC and FDA will insist that mercury is harmless, vaccines hurt no one, and parents should never have a choice when it comes to “good medicine” that only benefits society. (RELATED: Learn more about mercury and other toxic heavy metals at Metals.news)

Yet in the end, the era of toxic vaccines will eventually crumble. Perhaps not this year, or next year or even during the Trump administration at all. But sooner or later, the weight of the evidence linking vaccines to autism and other neurological defects in children will be so overwhelming that even the vaccine pushing “medical child molesters” won’t be able to stop the avalanche of public outrage.

Vaccines, as administered, marketed and approved today, are the most devastating criminal fraud in the history of medicine.

