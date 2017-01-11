In just 10 days, the radical left will attempt to overthrow the U.S. government… Here’s why they will fail

According to multiple sources that have reached out to me — including an individual who has infiltrated left-wing “revolutionary” groups in California — the radical left has convinced itself it has a significant chance of pulling off some variation of an uprising / occupy / revolution / coup operation on Inauguration Day (January 20).

It’s supposed to start as “protests,” then morph into “riots,” then crescendo in a kind of “mad rush” to occupy federal buildings and then somehow declare some left-wing commie nut job to be the “legitimate” President of the United States. Another source told me during a recent interview that some elements of the radical left are even planning on setting off bombs to maximize chaos, occupy emergency responders and even send some federal officers home in body bags. (Weather Underground style, get it?)

Mentally ill leftists — a term that now seems increasingly redundant — are even fantasizing over an Inauguration Day “purge” inspired by the low-budget Hollywood film The Purge. The film proposes that for one day a year, every act is legal and can be carried out without consequence, including murder, rape, looting, arson and assault. A recent installment of the film series called The Purge: Election Day is serving as a template for violent leftards who are so detached from reality, they actually believe January 20 is a “Purge” day where a person can commit any violence they want.

I’m here to tell you that, in my analysis, they are going to fail miserably. It doesn’t mean they won’t harm or even kill some people along the way, but they won’t succeed in overthrowing the government or stopping the swearing in of President Trump. Why? Because there will be roughly 10,000 total “troops” on the scene that day, encompassing roughly 1,000 U.S. Marines, 5,000 National Guard troops, 3,000 federal officers and at least 1,000+ D.C. police officers. (My estimate of 10,000 is quite conservative. Realistically, it’s probably more like 15,000 in all, including thousands of undercover agents from various law enforcement departments and agencies, both state and federal, including the FBI, US Secret Service, Treasury Dept., DHS, etc.)

Communist uprisings don’t work when the rest of the citizenry is armed

The massive mistake the deranged left is making in all this is failing to remember that in nearly every successful communist uprising in the history of the world, the communists had most of the guns. But America’s radical leftist are afraid of guns. And the real firepower, it turns out, is in the hands of the military, the feds, the police officers and all the millions of pro-Second Amendment citizens who are ready and willing to do their part to defend the Republic if necessary.

To explain all this — including the hilarity of the deranged left — I’ve recorded a 40 minute podcast that covers my full analysis, what my sources have told me is going to happen, why the uprising will fail and why I believe 1,000 U.S. Marines all on their own could easily defeat 100,000 zombie leftards bull rushing the Capitol building.

This podcast is a bit tongue-in-cheek because I can’t stop laughing at the mental derangement and psychological fragility of the left, so don’t take every word of this podcast seriously. But it does give you my overall take on why I think January 20, 2017 will be a day of defeat for the desperate, deranged left.

