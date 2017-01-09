Convicted murderer becomes first inmate to score taxpayer-funded transgender surgery

The Regressive Left’s newfound obsession with transgenderism quickly grew to uncomfortable levels with the rise of Caitlin Jenner, but it has gotten completely out of hand now. After hitting what appeared to be peak insanity, Leftists have outdone themselves once again when it comes to accepting mentally ill people pretending to be members of the opposite sex.

Shiloh Heavenly Quine, a 57-year-old convicted murderer from California, has officially become the first inmate to receive taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery to change his anatomy from male to female. The Associated Press has reported that after a “successful” surgery, Quine is being transported from the men’s prison to a female prison.

Adelle Nazarian of Breitbart reports, “Quine’s case prompted the Golden State to become the first to set standards for future inmates to apply to receive taxpayer funds for sex-reassignment surgery. The AP also notes that it has resulted in a federal mandate that requires California to provide transgender female inmates who are housed in men’s facilities with more female-oriented items such as nightgowns, scarves, and necklaces.”

The case begs all sorts of questions. For starters, should taxpayers be forced to pay for things like gender reassignment surgery? The answer, in all honesty, seems like an obvious one. The American people shouldn’t be forced to pay for anyone else’s plastic surgery. We should all be responsible for taking care of ourselves, and it is hard to come up with a reasonable rebuttal to that fact. Only socialists, communists and other government leeches think that they are entitled to health benefits simply for existing. The rest of us are well aware of the fact that we have to earn everything we receive in this world – and that’s the way it should be.

Furthermore, you have to question whether or not Quine is simply trying to be transferred to the women’s prison for his own sick reasons. After all, this is someone who has been convicted of murder. Clearly, Quine is not the most normal and balanced person on the planet, so how can we trust that he is actually transgender and not simply trying to pull a fast one on the system.

Why should we trust this person? And even if we are forced to believe him, why should we give in to his demands? It makes far more sense to force Quine to pay for his murderous actions by living the rest of his life in a body that he despises. That would be justice.

